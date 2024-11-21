Politics
Nadine Dorries uses new book to continue her feud with Kemi Badenoch over Boris Johnson's downfall
Nadine Dorries has used her latest book to continue her feud with Kemi Badenoch, with the former culture secretary claiming the newly appointed leader is both a tyrant and unfit to be prime minister.
Written as the Conservative leadership race unfolded this summer, Ms Dorries cited a number of anonymous party members who attacked Ms Badenoch's credentials.
However, a source close to the current conservative leader denied Fallwhich will be published Thursday, in fiction form.
Ms Dorries resigned as an MP in August 2023 after launching a scathing attack on the then Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
She repeatedly clashed with Ms Badenoch, accusing her of plotting against Boris Johnson and saying she should be automatically disqualified from the leadership race as a result.
Ms Dorries, who is a close ally of the former prime minister, recounts an instance where the current Tory leader urged colleagues to leave the former prime minister's office just hours before he was forced to resign .
In WhatsApp messages which were later leaked, Ms Badenoch threatened to remove her colleagues from the group if they did not leave their posts.
Writing about the incident, Ms Dorries, who has repeatedly defended Mr Johnson's record in government, said: The stupidity of his actions that evening, I think, left a lingering doubt about his ability to one day become a leader among deputies.
Nobody likes bullies, she added.
Ms Dorries also blamed Ms Badenoch for the decline of the Conservative party. Writing as the Conservative Party leadership race got underway, Ms Dorries said: As expected, Kemi Badenoch is in the race.
She and Rishi were supposed to be the saviors of the Conservative Party. They were supposed to have led us to the sunny heights; instead, we had steadily declined and were at rock bottom, the party on the verge of extinction.
I wonder how much longer the cabal that runs the party can continue to get it wrong. It's more about whether the party is going to get rid of them or whether it's going to get rid of all of us.
Ms Dorries has used the two books she has written since leaving office, the first of which is about the political assassination of Boris Johnson, to peddle elaborate theories about the Conservative Party, including the claim that which a dark cabal has been pulling the strings for years. .
Key members of the alleged group include former minister Michael Gove, Mr Johnson's former adviser Dominic Cummings and Dougie Smith, who it says has operated at the heart of government for years.
She claims Ms Badenoch was the candidate chosen by Mr Gove and his allies to succeed Mr Sunak as party leader. It's a claim Ms Badenoch called very strange in an interview with The Independent last month, before the leadership vote.
But the former culture secretary cites a number of party members rejecting Ms Badenoch's candidacy for party leader, with one former minister saying: I could live with any of them, apart from Kemi who simply doesn't have the temperament to be a party leader. , not to mention a potential Prime Minister.
Another source, whom Ms. Dorries calls Moneypenney, adds: I'm certainly not alone in thinking that Kemi is narcissistically smug, and that's why she has trouble keeping her cool around those who aren't her. agreement with her.
Kemis' temperament, her distant and rude attitude, but above all her well-known aversion to hard work, will eventually cause her to explode.
A third source, also anonymous, claims Ms Badenoch is the Conservative Party's equivalent of Jeremy Corbyn, saying they would cancel their party membership if she won the leadership race.
Those of us who have worked with her know how volatile and moody she is. She was damn rude to the newspaper editors, they continued. I was told that she spent her days reading every word that was written about her.
Ms Dorries herself adds: If Kemi becomes leader, then the next five years will be a long, slow death.
From newspaper editors to party donors, stories of the incredibly rude and arrogant way in which she spoke to people became Westminster folklore. Humility was not high on Kemis' list of interpersonal skills, she wrote.
A source close to the conservative leader said The Independent: Nadine is a fantastic fiction writer… and never misses a move to whip up her book.
|
