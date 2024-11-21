Jokowi supports RK, Hasto thinks he will unite the “children of Abah” and the PDI-P





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – 7th President Joko Widodo's support for the governor-vice governor candidate duo, Ridwan Kamil-Suswono, in Jakarta regional electionwe believe PDI Perjuangan this will actually benefit the Pramono Anung-Rano Karno couple. PDI-P Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto believes that the support given by the former mayor of Solo will actually have a negative impact on the number 1 candidate. In fact, he joked, Pramono-Rano can win the competition in a single round. “Before there was an approval, sir Jokowiwe designed two loops. “Actually, once Pak Jokowi approved it and received a negative reaction from the public, it could actually be another round (for Pramono),” said Hasto at the PDI-P DPP Office, Jalan Diponegoro, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (11/20/2024). According to him, the public's negative reaction to this support was inseparable from the way Pramono responded to it. Pramono believes that supporting a personality in regional elections is normal and part of the democratic process itself. Also read: Anies Three Finger Pose with Pramono-Rano, PDI-P: Our communication is intense “Mas Pram’s maturity in his response shows Pramono Anung’s emotional maturity and leadership,” he said. On the other hand, the PDI-P's confidence in winning the Jakarta legislative elections is growing stronger because the Pramono-Rano couple received the support of “Anak Abah”, a group of volunteers supporting Anies Baswedan. On several occasions, Pramono-Rano even met Anies. Most recently, the meeting took place yesterday at Anies' residence. “On this occasion, we would also like to thank the support of volunteers, civil society groups, as well as colleagues from the press, also in Jakarta, especially the support of Anak Abah, East Java to Blitar which was recently declared, it reflects that we are facing an undemocratic force,” he said. The support of the “Anak Abah” volunteer group was conveyed previously, alongside the “Ahokers”, volunteers supporting Basuki Tjahaja Purnama alias Ahok, Sunday (11/17/2024). Also read: Hasto says the PDI-P and the children of Abah have the same spirit This support was conveyed after Pramono-Rano met Anies. “After the firm signal of the meeting between Mas Pram and Anies, I want to convey to all Mas Anies supporters, what other signs do you still doubt?” said the Coordinator of the Presidium of the Prosperous Indonesian National Alliance (Anies), La Ode Basir. Will Anies declare it? During their last meeting, Pramono-Rano and Anies even raised a three-fingered salute, identical to the serial number of the two men in the Jakarta Pilkada. According to Hasto, communication between the PDI Perjuangan elite and Anies was quite intensive. These two parties, which have faced each other in numerous political protests, consider themselves united because they are faced with the same problem, that of saving democracy. “So in this context, we are all united. This is part of a political dialectic united by a commitment to building the sovereignty of the people as the main substance of democracy,” Hasto said. Also read: After Jokowi supports RK, Hasto is confident Pramono will win a round Pramono-Rano is scheduled to meet Anies again at Blok S Field, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, on Thursday (11/21/2024), to coincide with the major meeting activities. This is evident from the information contained in the short messages circulating among media teams.

