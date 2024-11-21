Politics
Erdoan warns of new, bigger war after US missile decision
ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives a press conference during the G20 leaders' meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 19, 2024.
The recent US decision to allow Ukraine to use long-range US missiles against Russia could trigger a new, bigger war, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan warned, calling on all parties concerned to act with caution and to avoid provocations.
First of all, we do not consider it a good decision and we do not approve of it either, Erdoan said when asked about the Biden administration's decision to allow Ukraine to use the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) against Russia, upon its return from the country. G20 summit on November 20.
Criticizing outgoing US President Joe Biden for fueling and propagating the war between Russia and Ukraine, Erdoan said the move had pushed Russian leader Vladimir Putin to change his country's nuclear weapons doctrine.
All this could bring the region and the world to the brink of a new and bigger war. Nothing can be achieved with understanding in my opinion, the flood. “Our expectation and wish is to see Russia and Ukraine focus on peace by keeping calm and avoiding provocations,” Erdoan said.
The slightest mistake to be made in this environment will be no different from setting fire to a tinderbox, the president said, calling on everyone to act with the utmost caution.
Trkiye will strive to improve relations with the United States
Asked about President-elect Donald Trump's decision to appoint officials known for their anti-Trkiye positions, such as Marco Rubio as secretary of state, to key positions, Erdoan said we cannot build our ties on prejudices . We need to be very sensitive about this.
Trkiye is analyzing the leaders of the Trump administration and preparing accordingly, the president said, adding that what is important for Ankara is not what these people said in the past but how they will act after their entry into office.
In this new era, we will make efforts to advance Turkish-US relations based on our country's interests, Erdoan said.
We want to believe Mr. Trump's words and we expect him to take action. The United States could create a new climate to end wars peacefully,” he added, recalling Trump's promises to end wars.
No tolerance towards terrorist organizations
Asked whether the Trump administration could withdraw its troops from Syria, Erdoan reiterated that Trkiye has zero tolerance for terrorism and is determined to eliminate the PKK/YPG/PYD from its borders.
We will explain our position and our objective to our new counterparts as clearly as possible. The northern part of Syria has been occupied by the US-backed PKK/PYD/YPG, Erdoan said.
The civil war in Syria has attracted terrorist organizations to that country where they can take advantage of the political vacuum, the president said the Syrian administration should work to eliminate them in the same way with Trkiye.
We will continue our fight against terrorism. We are ready to face the new reality that the United States' withdrawal from Syria could create. Our national security comes first and surpasses all other issues, he said, adding that Ankara was in talks with Moscow on this issue.
Trkiye modifies its anti-terrorism strategy
Asked about Trkiye's anti-terrorism efforts in northern Iraq and Syria, Erdoan reiterated his government's commitment to building a terror-free Trkiye by continuing the fight against terrorists and strengthening national unity.
We update our anti-terrorism strategy based on regional developments, Erdoan stressed, emphasizing that they have developed social and economic policies in the southeastern Anatolian provinces to prevent terrorist abuses against the population.
We are close to achieving our goal of a terrorism-free Trkiye. We have focused on the problem in all its aspects and are determined to resolve it, he said.
Asked about his latest meeting with Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Baheli, who proposed the release of imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Calan if he calls on the PKK to lay down arms and end the conflict armed, Erdoan said they discussed all issues on Trkiye's agenda.
We have developed additional measures that can be taken to achieve a terrorism-free Trkiye, he added.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/erdogan-warns-of-new-bigger-war-after-us-missile-decision-202826
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Finger prick test for Alzheimer's disease
- The situation is facing a 2.3 magnitude earthquake
- Self-deprecation of a man in power
- Britain has made major defense cuts, including getting rid of several warships and dozens of helicopters and drones.
- The US embassy has been closed due to a “significant airstrike”.
- Will Trump further step up mental health efforts in Texas?
- Notre Dame university sorry for 'no green in Belfast' advice
- Trump picks WWE founder as education secretary
- Xi Jinping arrives in Itamaraty for a dinner offered by Lula and Janja
- Mary Jane Veloso comes home
- Florida falls in the first round of the NCAA Individual Tennis Championships
- How Dr. Oz Could Change Medicare Under President Trump