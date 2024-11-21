Erdoan warns of new, bigger war after US missile decision

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives a press conference during the G20 leaders' meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 19, 2024.

The recent US decision to allow Ukraine to use long-range US missiles against Russia could trigger a new, bigger war, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan warned, calling on all parties concerned to act with caution and to avoid provocations.

First of all, we do not consider it a good decision and we do not approve of it either, Erdoan said when asked about the Biden administration's decision to allow Ukraine to use the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) against Russia, upon its return from the country. G20 summit on November 20.

Criticizing outgoing US President Joe Biden for fueling and propagating the war between Russia and Ukraine, Erdoan said the move had pushed Russian leader Vladimir Putin to change his country's nuclear weapons doctrine.

All this could bring the region and the world to the brink of a new and bigger war. Nothing can be achieved with understanding in my opinion, the flood. “Our expectation and wish is to see Russia and Ukraine focus on peace by keeping calm and avoiding provocations,” Erdoan said.

The slightest mistake to be made in this environment will be no different from setting fire to a tinderbox, the president said, calling on everyone to act with the utmost caution.

Trkiye will strive to improve relations with the United States

Asked about President-elect Donald Trump's decision to appoint officials known for their anti-Trkiye positions, such as Marco Rubio as secretary of state, to key positions, Erdoan said we cannot build our ties on prejudices . We need to be very sensitive about this.

Trkiye is analyzing the leaders of the Trump administration and preparing accordingly, the president said, adding that what is important for Ankara is not what these people said in the past but how they will act after their entry into office.

In this new era, we will make efforts to advance Turkish-US relations based on our country's interests, Erdoan said.

We want to believe Mr. Trump's words and we expect him to take action. The United States could create a new climate to end wars peacefully,” he added, recalling Trump's promises to end wars.

No tolerance towards terrorist organizations

Asked whether the Trump administration could withdraw its troops from Syria, Erdoan reiterated that Trkiye has zero tolerance for terrorism and is determined to eliminate the PKK/YPG/PYD from its borders.

We will explain our position and our objective to our new counterparts as clearly as possible. The northern part of Syria has been occupied by the US-backed PKK/PYD/YPG, Erdoan said.

The civil war in Syria has attracted terrorist organizations to that country where they can take advantage of the political vacuum, the president said the Syrian administration should work to eliminate them in the same way with Trkiye.

We will continue our fight against terrorism. We are ready to face the new reality that the United States' withdrawal from Syria could create. Our national security comes first and surpasses all other issues, he said, adding that Ankara was in talks with Moscow on this issue.

Trkiye modifies its anti-terrorism strategy

Asked about Trkiye's anti-terrorism efforts in northern Iraq and Syria, Erdoan reiterated his government's commitment to building a terror-free Trkiye by continuing the fight against terrorists and strengthening national unity.

We update our anti-terrorism strategy based on regional developments, Erdoan stressed, emphasizing that they have developed social and economic policies in the southeastern Anatolian provinces to prevent terrorist abuses against the population.

We are close to achieving our goal of a terrorism-free Trkiye. We have focused on the problem in all its aspects and are determined to resolve it, he said.

Asked about his latest meeting with Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Baheli, who proposed the release of imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Calan if he calls on the PKK to lay down arms and end the conflict armed, Erdoan said they discussed all issues on Trkiye's agenda.

We have developed additional measures that can be taken to achieve a terrorism-free Trkiye, he added.