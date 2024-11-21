Narendra Modi received Dominica's highest national honor, Narendra Modi, Top Honor, Dominica, Caribbean, Sylvanie Burton, India-CARICOM Summit





Georgetown: Dominica has conferred its highest honor on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contribution to the Caribbean nation during the COVID-19 pandemic and his dedication to strengthening the bilateral partnership between India and Dominica. The Prime Minister, who is in Guyana for the final leg of his three-country visit, was conferred the “Dominica Honorary Award” by President Sylvanie Burton of Dominica during the India-CARICOM Summit on Wednesday. Get Latest Mathrubhumi Updates in English “Honor to receive Dominica's highest national honour. I dedicate it to the 140 million people of India,” Modi said in an article on X. “This award is a recognition of the Prime Minister's statesmanship and contribution to Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as his commitment to strengthening ties between India and Dominica,” the Ministry of Defense said. Foreign Affairs in an article on X. Guyana and Barbados will also bestow their highest awards on Prime Minister Modi, bringing his total international honors to 19. Dominica announced its highest award to Modi a few days ago. “In February 2021, Prime Minister Modi provided Dominica with 70,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine — a generous gift that allowed Dominica to extend its support to its Caribbean neighbors,” it said. read in a press release from the office of Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit. The award also recognizes India's support to Dominica in the areas of health, education and information technology under Modi's leadership, as well as its role in promoting health-building initiatives. climate resilience and sustainable development at the global level, we can read. Prime Minister Skerrit said in the statement that this award was an expression of Dominica's gratitude for Modi's solidarity with Dominica and the region as a whole. Accepting the offer of the prize, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the importance of collaboration to address global challenges such as climate change and geopolitical conflicts and affirmed India's commitment to working alongside the Dominica and the Caribbean to resolve these problems, underlines the press release. (PTI)

