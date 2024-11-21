Politics
Texas Offers Border Ranch to Trump for Mass Deportation Plan
The Texas General Land Office is offering President-elect Donald Trump a 1,400-acre ranch in Starr County as a site to build detention centers for his promised mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, according to a letter the office sent him Tuesday.
Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham said in Tuesday's letter that her office is fully prepared to reach an agreement with all federal agencies involved in removing individuals from the country to allow for the construction of a facility for the processing, detention and coordination of the largest deportation of people. violent criminals in the history of nations.
The state recently purchased land along the U.S.-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley and announced plans to build a border wall there. The previous owner had not let the state build a wall there and had actively blocked law enforcement from accessing the property, according to the letter GLO sent to Trump.
A Trump campaign spokesperson did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment.
A cornerstone of Trump's campaign was his promise to crack down on immigration by rolling back the policies of his first term and mass deporting undocumented people on a scale the country has not seen since decades. Former aides, including some who are about to join him, described setting up transit zones near the border to arrest and deport people.
In an interview with Fox News published Tuesday, Buckingham said she 100 percent agrees with the Trump administration's commitment to getting these criminals out of our country.
Buckingham previously said she approved an easement within 24 hours of acquiring the land from Starr County to allow the Texas Facilities Commission, which is overseeing construction of the state's border wall, to begin building a wall. In the Fox interview, she said the decision was followed by brainstorming with her team.
“We thought the Trump administration probably needed deportation centers because we have a lot of these violent criminals that we need to arrest and get out of our country,” Buckingham said. She noted that the land is largely flat, easy to build on, accessible to international airports and close to the Rio Grande.
We are happy to make this offer and hope they will accept it, she added.
The GLO plans to begin construction of the border wall on the property next week.
Trump's promise to carry out mass deportations is sure to face logistical and legal challenges, like those that stifled his first campaign promises once he took office.
However, Trump's Cabinet picks indicate he is moving forward with his efforts to carry out deportations. He chose Stephen Miller, an architect of the previous Trump administration's border and immigration policies, to return as his top aide and named Tom Homan, former acting director of immigration and customs enforcement, to be his border czar.
And Texas is willing to try to help implement these policies. After Trump left office in 2021, Governor Greg Abbott launched an unprecedented border enforcement operation that included building a military base at Eagle Pass and deploying thousands of troops from the Department of Public Safety and of state National Guard troops at the border. As part of the mission, the state also placed a floating barrier of buoys in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass to deter migrants from crossing the river into Texas. The barrier was extended Wednesday, Abbott said.
CNN reported Saturday that Texas border czar Michael Banks, who serves as a special adviser to Abbott, took part in behind-the-scenes discussions with Trump's team about immigration initiatives.
