



Chinese President Xi Jinping has made a habit of visiting Spain's Canary Islands several times in recent years. His last trip to the islands was last week, when he stopped there before heading to Peru to attend the Asia-Pacific Cooperation Summit. The visit was the third time the Chinese president made a stopover in the Canary Islands in the past eight years. His previous visits took place in 2016 during his stopover in Gran Canaria and in 2019 during his stay in Tenerife. President Xi's stops in the Canary Islands are reportedly motivated by personal reasons.

Speaking to La Linterna, journalist Enrique Serbeto said: Did you know that our friend Xi Jinping, on his way to Peru, stopped in the Canary Islands? “He made a brief stop there, and it's not the first time he's done it; apparently there are some things he likes about the islands.” Xi's repeated stops in the Canary Islands are all the more significant given that he has only visited the capital, Madrid, once. Local newspaper La Provincia reports that Xi stayed at the Santa Catalina Hotel with his delegation of 150 people. Antonio Morales, president of Gran Canaria, welcomed the Chinese leader upon his arrival.

Reports also claim that Xi sent his own sheets, towels, food and drinking water three weeks before his arrival. Xi also reportedly demanded that his hotel room windows be replaced with bulletproof glass and that a nearby park and parking lot be closed. He installed his own paintings and demanded to sleep on a mattress he brought back from China. Xi's personal chef also made the trip to prepare his food. Spanish media also report that Xi may make frequent stopovers in the Canary Islands, as a branch of the Chinese National Fisheries Corporation (CNFC) is established there. Other business interests on the islands include the role of Chinese manufacturer ZPMC in the construction of Gran Canaria's Opcsa container, and the importance of Chinese fund Jin Jiang in the hotel industry there.

