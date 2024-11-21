Nadine Dorries' book is full of astonishing conspiracies, from Mossad to gay orgy rings

You will ask yourself many questions while reading Fall by Nadine Dorries. Naturally, you will wonder why it was written and, more pertinently, why it was published. You will wonder what happened to this country that the author of a book like this could find himself at the pinnacle of his political life. You will question your own life and why you chose to spend it this way, by reading books like this.

But above all, you will ask yourself: what exactly is the conspiracy described by Dorries? For two books now The plotreleased in 2023, and in it the former secretary of state for culture described a secret cabal of Tories who repeatedly undermined Tory prime ministers.

Who is part of the cabal? It's hard to say. The previous book spent a lot of time focusing on someone called Dr. No, who enjoys violence and once cut up a pet rabbit. It is now missing. Instead we have rarely photographed Tory fixer Dougie Smith, his wife Munira Mirza, director of No. 10 policy unit under Boris Johnson, Michael Gove, who you know, and everyone connected to him: Dominic Cummings, Kemi Badenoch, and even Sue Gray. . Ultimately you vote Kemi, you get Gove. You also get Dougie and of course, where Gove is, Cummings is never far behind.

Sometimes this idea falls apart when it is visibly refuted in the real world. Badenoch and Gove fell out, for example, as did Rishi Sunak and Smith, although Prime Minister Sunak was the supposed goal of Smith's conspiracy. When this happens, Dorries ingeniously resolves the problem by using her own book as the inciting incident. Oh yes, when was your book, The plotcame out, an anonymous, perhaps imaginary character tells Dorries when asked about this last question. The story I heard was that Akshata Murty had read the book and insisted that her husband cut all ties with Smith. You have to at least admire the audacity. It created a closed system of verification in a fictitious political continuity.

At various other points, Dorries' imagination suddenly intensifies dramatically. At one point it was suggested that Mossad was behind the plot. On the other hand, it's Vladimir Putin. In a surprisingly misguided chapter, she seems to suggest that this is the work of a gay orgy ring operating in Parliament. The exact form and purpose of the plot is never clear. They are always a variety of anonymous characters alluding to often contradictory events without any degree of specificity. At several points, Dorries herself appears to lose interest.

All conspiracy theories aim to create a sense of opposition between us and them. Usually we represent the people and they represent the elite, but Dorries is an innovator in this regard. His version of us is that of Boris Johnson and his last loyalist allies. And his version of them is that of everyone who never managed to be faithful to him.

Johnson's tenure as Prime Minister ended because of Partygate and the Pincher affair. But saying this implies that he is morally culpable, so a vast fabricated universe must be invoked to protect him. Why, for example, did Johnson fall at that time? Dorries has a theory. I suspect that those who wanted her gone were aware of the detrimental impact the Queen's death would have on their plans, she writes. There are, of course, simpler explanations than this, but they are not the ones Dorries wants to hear.

Dorries' theories link Boris Johnson's fall to the Queen's death (Photo: Oli Scarff/WPA/Getty)

Dorries has a pleasant lower middle market novelistic style. She writes much better than most politicians. But the problem she faces, and it's a big one, is that style only goes so far. At some point, something has to happen in the story. If this were real fiction, the protagonist would be the target of the conspirators. They received a disturbing phone call in the middle of the night. They would be chased through the streets of London by a shadowy figure. There would be a moment of revelation with a man smoking a cigar on a park bench where the plot was taking place.

But none of that happens. The reason this doesn't happen is because it's not true. Dorries is not targeted because the plot does not exist. His book has no plot because the plot does not exist. Instead, she goes to lunch with various personalities as they offer banal commentary on political developments and occasional vague allusions to secret machinations. These long sections are interspersed with expressions of paranoia and lengthy descriptions of food.

We make our choices from the menu and it makes me smile that he says what I think almost everyone does when they see French onion soup listed, she writes of a lunch. It follows with veal escalope and new potatoes with mint. I order smoked salmon. And so on. We may not be any clearer about the plot by the end of the book, but we do get a clear glimpse into his and his acquaintances' eating habits.

We're witnessing all the classic psychological weakness of the conspiracy theorist here, the breakdown of epistemological guardrails that sees someone's judgment corroded once they start thinking this way. The first is what good who benefits? Dorries asks this question repeatedly, as conspiracy theorists always do. But sometimes people take advantage of things that are not their fault. If an athlete takes advantage of his competitor's sprained ankle, that does not mean he did it.

The second is that everything is connected. Conspiracy theorists live in a world without coincidence or luck, in which every event must contribute to their central thesis. The death of the queen must therefore be linked to the fall of Johnson. Mirza's resignation over an entirely unrelated matter must have been the starting gun.

It's not his fault. Not really. Dorries is not a hateful character. She is simply unable to accept the reality of the events she experienced and has instead opted for a fantasy version. The real culprit is the one who gave him such a high position in our political life. Its hero, Boris Johnson, is the real villain of this story.

Fall: The Self-Destruction of the Conservative Party by Nadine Dorries (HarperCollins, 25) is out now