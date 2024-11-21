President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva jointly meet with the press_Embassy of the People's Republic of China to the United States of America

On the morning of November 20 local time, President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva jointly met with the press after their talks at Alvorada Palace, the official residence of the Brazilian president, in Brasilia.

President Xi noted that it has been five years since he set foot on this land of love and hope. Before his departure from China, President Xi received letters from friends from all sectors of Brazilian society. He was deeply touched to see how much the Brazilian people value and hope for a deeper friendship with China. President Xi described his talks with President Lula as cordial, friendly and fruitful. The two presidents took stock of the past 50 years of Sino-Brazil relations and agreed that these relations are at their best period in history, growing stronger in terms of global, strategic and long-term significance. and that they have become an example of common progress. , solidarity and cooperation between major developing countries.

Presidents Xi and Lula reached a new strategic consensus on the future of China-Brazil relations. The most important decisions include elevating bilateral relations to a China-Brazil community with a shared future for a fairer world and a more sustainable planet, and promoting synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and national strategies. development of Brazil. accelerated transformation, the decisions reflect the determination of China and Brazil, as two major developing countries, to identify, respond and lead changes. They will certainly enable the two countries to continue the past achievements in their relations and usher in the next 50 golden years, as well as set an example for the countries of the South in seeking strength in unity and making new contributions to increase the representation and voice of the people. developing countries in global governance.

The two presidents agreed that it is important to continuously deepen strategic mutual trust, firmly support each other on issues involving core interests such as sovereignty, security and development interests, and contribute to mutual development. high quality. As two major developing countries in their respective hemispheres, China and Brazil should also engage in their historic missions of leading efforts to safeguard the common interests of the countries of the South and make the international order more fair and equitable.

Both presidents agreed that it is important to effectively synergize the development strategies of the two countries. The two sides are expected to deepen cooperation in priority areas such as economy and trade, finance, science and technology, infrastructure and environmental protection, and strengthen cooperation in emerging areas such as energy transition, the digital economy, artificial intelligence and green mining. It is important to deepen and consolidate bilateral cooperation with a sense of urgency in order to provide impetus for the accelerated modernization of the two countries.

The two presidents agreed that it is important to continue close cooperation in multilateral forums such as the UN, G20 and BRICS, jointly address traditional and non-traditional security challenges such as hunger and poverty, regional conflicts, climate change and cybersecurity, and to make new contributions to global peace and development. Next year will mark the 10th anniversary of the official launch of the China-CELAC Forum. China is ready to work with Brazil and other Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) countries to take China-LAC cooperation to new heights.

President Xi stressed that today's world is far from peaceful. Many regions still suffer from conflict, unrest and insecurity. Humanity is an indivisible security community. Only by adopting the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security can countries find the path to universal security. China and Brazil jointly issued a six-point consensus on a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis and launched the Friends of Peace Group on the Ukraine Crisis with other countries in the South. Both sides should bring together more voices for peace to pave the way for a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis. Both sides are deeply concerned by the continued expansion of the conflict in Gaza and call for achieving a ceasefire and an end to hostilities as soon as possible, implementing the two-state solution and working without release for a global, fair and lasting settlement of the situation. the Palestinian question. China and Brazil share a tradition and responsibility in upholding justice and moral principles. China will work with Brazil to continuously enrich the China-Brazil community with a shared future to strengthen its relevance to our times. Together, the two sides will firmly uphold true multilateralism, send a powerful message of the new era of pursuing development, cooperation and justice, as well as rejecting poverty, confrontation and hegemonism, and will join forces to make the world a better place.

President Lula warmly welcomed President Xi's visit and noted that Brazil and China, despite their geographical distance, enjoy close values ​​and philosophies, broad common interests and deep and solid friendship. Brazil-China cooperation is of strategic importance and has a global impact. China is Brazil's most important trade and investment partner, and Chinese companies operating in Brazil make a strong contribution to Brazil's economic and social development. The two presidents decided to elevate bilateral relations to the rank of a Sino-Brazilian community of shared future for a fairer world and a more sustainable planet, and to promote synergy between Brazil's development strategies and the Belt and Road Initiative. and the Road”, with emphasis on the expansion and expansion of bilateral relations. deepen cooperation in areas such as sustainable development, infrastructure, finance, energy transition and aerospace. This took bilateral relations to a new high. Brazil and China have very aligned positions on important issues regarding international development and security. President Lula thanked the Chinese side for its strong support for Brazil's presidency of the G20 and for being one of the first partners of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty. The two sides will further strengthen communication and collaboration in multilateral forums such as the UN, G20 and BRICS, jointly advocate global governance reform, make the international system more just, democratic, equitable and sustainable, and will promote the peaceful resolution of hotspots. problems. President Xi's visit opened a new historical chapter in relations between Brazil and China.

Cai Qi and Wang Yi attended the event.