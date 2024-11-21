Three of Trump's cabinet members face sexual misconduct allegations





Three of President-elect Donald Trump's highest-profile picks to join his Cabinet have faced serious allegations of sexual misconduct, complicating the calculus for Republican senators who are already weighing their professional qualifications before deciding whether to follow the leader of their party for key government positions.

Her pick for attorney general, former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old and paying two other women for sex. Trump's pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, has been accused of sexual assault. And his pick for Health and Human Services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was accused this summer of groping a former family babysitter.

Gaetz and Hegseth have denied the allegations. Kennedy responded to the allegations against him over the summer by saying: I said in my announcement speech that I had so many skeletons in my closet that if they could all vote, I could run as king of the world. NBC News reported that he apologized to the woman via text message this year.

Trump himself has faced various allegations of sexual misconduct, which he has denied, although he was found responsible for sexual abuse last year in a civil trial over an alleged incident in the 1990s which he also denies. Now, after winning the presidency again, he is spending his early political capital confirming appointees who themselves have been the subject of allegations of sexual misconduct.

I think it's smart policy for the president to fight with Congress. He is a change agent that people sent to disrupt, and there are few institutions people love more than Congress. But he undermines that message when he wants to fight for Matt Gaetz, said Marc Short, an NBC News contributor who was former Vice President Mike Pences' chief of staff.

Over the last two decades we've gone from not disclosing nanny payments as being disqualifying to today, I just think the people around the president know he wants to see them fight through the cycles of bad news, Short added.

The allegations against Trump's choices

Gaetz's years of controversy have been thrust back into the spotlight now that he is a candidate for a Cabinet position. While one of Gaetz's former associates pleaded guilty to charges including sex trafficking of a minor, the Justice Department ended its sex trafficking investigation into Gaetz, who resigned from Congress after Trump selected him, and did not accuse him of any crime. Meanwhile, a House Ethics Committee investigation was underway before his resignation.

Some details of that investigation became public Monday, with a lawyer representing two women who testified before the ethics committee telling NBC News that Gaetz paid them for sex on several occasions, including at a small party on invitation only to Florida. The lawyer also added that a woman saw Gaetz having sex with her 17-year-old friend, but added that she believed Gaetz did not realize she was underage and that he ended to their sexual relationship until she becomes a legal adult.

Hegseth was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2017, an allegation he denied through a lawyer who said the encounter was consensual and the two had reached a confidential civil settlement agreement . [even as Hegseth] proclaims his innocence.

NBC News has not independently reviewed a memo that the Washington Post said was sent to Trump's transition team by a friend of the accuser. Tim Parlatore, Hegseth's attorney, confirmed it was related to the encounter.

And this year, Vanity Fair published a lengthy profile of Kennedy that included a conversation with one of his family's former nannies, who said he groped her. When asked about the allegation in a podcast this summer, Kennedy responded by dismissing it, saying: I'm not a church boy.

Short highlighted the difficult political cross-pressures that Republican senators will face ahead of, in particular, Gaetz's confirmation vote. Although some Republican senators agreed they wanted to see the House ethics committees' report on Gaetz, none ruled out voting for him.

Republican senators running for re-election in 2026 find themselves in a very difficult situation, because if they oppose Trump's nominee, the fear is that Trump will help recruit a primary opponent. But if they support someone like Matt Gaetz, you pretty much guarantee a tougher general election. You're in a catch-22, Short said.

As Trump's picks face increased scrutiny, many Cabinet nominees in recent decades have had to withdraw amid accusations that they hired undocumented domestic workers, including several during Bill's administrations. Clinton and George HW Bush, although nominees during President Barack Obama's term and Trump's first term were, in some cases, able to get away with it. Others have had financial problems and been accused of personal or professional misconduct.

Trump's previous picks haven't been safe either.

In 2017, Andy Puzder, Trump's nominee for labor secretary, withdrew from his confirmation battle after scrutiny of his employment record, concerns about hiring an undocumented household worker and the emergence of a video of his ex-wife accusing him of domestic violence. Puzder said he did not know the employee was an undocumented immigrant, and a spokesperson told Politico at the time that his ex-wife's comments were recanted 30-year-old allegations.

In 2018, Trump's acting Defense Secretary, Patrick Shanahan, withdrew from the chance to lead the Pentagon in a permanent capacity after the Post reported on incidents of domestic violence involving members of his family. (Shanahan claimed the report painted an incomplete and therefore misleading picture of the incidents.)

Also that year, Dr. Ronny Jackson (then White House physician, later a congressman) withdrew his name from consideration to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs due to allegations of professional impropriety. (Jackson called the allegations completely false and fabricated.)

And in late 2018, Trump made a direct appeal to young men in an attempt to discredit a sexual assault allegation made against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who has denied the allegation. Kavanaugh has been confirmed.

“This is a very scary time for young American men, where they may be guilty of something that they may not be guilty of,” Trump told reporters.

You can be someone who's been perfect your whole life and someone might accuse you of something, he said.

Trump sticks to his choices

Now, Team Trump is sticking to its picks and doubling down on Capitol Hill ahead of next year's confirmation hearings.

A transition official told NBC News that when Trump initially called to inform Gaetz of his intention to nominate him attorney general, Gaetz told Trump, “This whole thing is going to be an uphill battle.” The official added that Trump responded that it was a battle he wanted to fight and that Trump called Republican senators himself.

Addressing the potential difficulty of getting some of Trump's controversial picks confirmed, another transition official said: The president wants these nominees in his administration, and it's our job to make that happen, adding that even if we know it will be difficult, we have just won. an unprecedented election and Trump wants it done, and we will get it done.

Trump briefly told reporters Wednesday that he would not reconsider Gaetz's nomination. And Vice President-elect JD Vance visited Capitol Hill this week to set up meetings between top Republican senators and Gaetz and Hegseth, a source familiar with the plans said.

Asked both about the merits of the allegations against Gaetz, Hegseth and Kennedy and whether there are concerns that could complicate their confirmations, Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for the Trump-Vance transition and the new White House press secretary, said in a statement that the election of Trump It was a resounding mandate from the American people to change the status quo in Washington. This is why he chose brilliant and well-respected foreigners to serve in his administration.

He will continue to support them in their fight against anyone who seeks to derail the MAGA agenda, Leavitt added.

