No new momentum for JETP under Trump – Regulations





Onald Trump's victory in the US presidential election is expected to hamper progress on the Indonesian Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), as analysts worry that the US president-elect will not prioritize mitigation of climate change. During his campaign, Trump called efforts to introduce more clean energy the “new green scam.” Reuters wrote on November 6 that the president-elect would “refocus the country's energy policy on maximizing oil and gas production and move away from tackling climate change.” Additionally, Trump is expected to withdraw from the Paris climate treaty again, after doing so during his first presidential term in 2020. Mr. Abiyan Habib Dzakwan, a researcher at the Jakarta-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), said: Jakarta Post On Tuesday, the new Trump administration would focus on domestic economic growth and increasing energy production, including through the use of fossil fuels. Habib said he doubted the JETP would see “any significant progress” next year, noting that the $21.5 billion climate commitment had already seen slow disbursement under the current administration. He expects the US president-elect will be more reluctant to provide such aid. “If we want more investment from American public and private investors, we need to assess the attractiveness of projects,” he said, emphasizing that the Trump administration would focus on whether these projects would be beneficial or profitable for American businesses. Every Monday With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, 'Prospects' is the go-to source for staying ahead of Indonesia's rapidly changing business landscape. for subscribing to our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. See more newsletters “So the question is, for example, will the energy transition in Indonesia provide an opportunity for American renewable technology companies to sell their products here? If so, climate finance might look more attractive to Trump,” he added.

