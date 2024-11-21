Trump lawyers seek dismissal of secrecy case on immunity grounds | Donald Trump trial





Donald Trump's lawyers asked the judge overseeing his criminal case in Manhattan for permission to make a new request to dismiss the case, arguing that dismissal of the case was necessary to facilitate the orderly transition of executive power after his victory over Kamala Harris.

Todd Blanche, Trump's top lawyer and pick for deputy U.S. attorney general, and Emil Bove, his pick for senior deputy attorney general, denounced Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, in their missive to Judge Juan Merchan, which was made public on Wednesday.

Braggs' office, they complained, does not yet appear ready to dismiss this politically motivated and fatally flawed case, which is what is mandated by law and will happen as justice takes its course.

They noted that the Justice Department is poised to launch federal charges against Trump, given departmental policy that prohibits prosecuting sitting presidents.

As in those cases, termination is necessary here, their filings state. Just as a sitting president is completely immune from criminal proceedings, so too is President Trump as president-elect.

They said pursuing this case would have a particularly destabilizing effect and could paralyze the functioning of the entire government apparatus, both in foreign and domestic affairs.

The attorneys have asked until Dec. 20 to file their argument explaining why Trump's election merits dismissal of this case.

Trump was convicted on May 30 of 34 counts of falsifying business records as part of an illicit scheme to influence the 2016 election. Prosecutors said Trump falsely recorded reimbursements to his lawyer from at the time, Michael Cohen, who paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 for her silence about an alleged affair with Trump, in legal fees.

Jurors presiding over Trump's trial reached their verdict in less than 12 hours. This landmark proceeding not only marks the first time that a president, former or current, has faced a criminal trial, but also a conviction.

That letter became public after prosecutors told the court Tuesday that they plan to fight expected pressure from Trump for his firing after his victory. The prosecutors' letter laid out the arguments they expected Trump to make in his post-victory impeachment campaign.

Braggs' office argued that Merchan should set a timetable for rejecting Trump's expected motion, which prosecutors have said they intend to oppose. They also said further proceedings in the case should be postponed until the issue of dismissal is decided.

These developments suggest that Trump's scheduled Nov. 26 sentencing in his Manhattan criminal case is almost certainly postponed, given the litany of issues up for debate.

Prosecutors said in their letter that they had recently reviewed Trump's arguments for impeachment, which they noted included the assertion that he had legal immunity from criminal prosecution because of his current status as president-elect. They also discussed his attempts to bring this matter to the Federal Court, which failed.

Trump, prosecutors had noted, claimed his case should be thrown out simply because the appeals could not be concluded before the inauguration. Prosecutors noted that Trump's lawyers had also previously expressed their belief that he would be completely immune from indictment or any criminal proceedings.

Prosecutors said they respected the presidency and recognized the logistical constraints. But, they write, no current law establishes that a president's temporary immunity from prosecution requires dismissal of a post-trial criminal proceeding that was initiated at a time when the accused was not immune from criminal prosecution, and which is based on unofficial conduct from which the defendant is also not immune.

They argued that courts must balance different constitutional interests to protect both the independence of the executive branch and the integrity of the judicial system.

Prosecutors also said in their letter to Merchan that options other than dismissal should be considered, including postponing all remaining criminal proceedings until after the end of the defendants' next presidential term.

In addition to post-election issues ripe for litigation, Merchan was expected to rule on Trump's pre-election immunity claim. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled July 1 that sitting presidents have broad immunity for official acts performed while in office, saying the ruling undermined the conviction.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys asked Merchan last week to suspend the proceedings in light of new circumstances brought on by the election. The prosecution had asked for a week to indicate how they thought this case should proceed, which resulted in their Tuesday letter.

Trump's victory tipped other criminal cases against him. The Justice Department is ending its two federal prosecutions of Trump, and the state-level election interference case in Georgia appears to be in limbo.

