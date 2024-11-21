Thanks to reporting from The Athletic's resident football agitator Dianna Russini and co-conspirator Zack Rosenblatt, we now realize that Aaron Rodgers is only partly responsible for the New York Jets being the latest iteration of the New York Jets and yes, everyone knows what that means. means. Theirrecent reports revealThat outmoded but still outmatched owner, Woody Johnson, also made his mark right in the middle of the mudslide that led to the firing of general manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday, just six weeks after firing head coach Robert Saleh. What was already a typically Jetsy situation only became even more Jetsy.

Now, the report could simply be an act of cleaning up Rodgers' reputation, although this large-scale cleanup job would require more than one double signature, and we have no evidence that either authors particularly like Rodgers in one way or another. According to Rosenblatt and Russini (we're changing the billboard credits because we don't know who did the hardest work on this), Johnson broached the subject of benching Rodgers for backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor earlier this season, only to be talked out of that particular point. comical by everyone else in the room. Now you can discuss among yourselves whether Johnson might not be a genius, or just someone who has been watching Rodgers closely this year. But frankly, everyone is ignoring the central fact, which is that no matter what the characters show, the Jets were the Jets and are the Jets, and because of elements 1 and 2, they will always be the Jets. A bench, a shot, another shot or a future shot will not and cannot change that. The only thing Jets employees need to do at this point is become ex-employees as quickly as possible. I mean, who on this payroll has it better than Smilin' Bobby Saleh right now?

This new information, that it's Woody's fault even more than Aaron's, raises an obvious question. With What's His Face winning the election to once again become night janitor on the train from hell, what ambassadorship could he give to a loyal donor like Woody this time? Johnson spent four years in Britain as US ambassador during Pumpkinhead's first term, during which time Britons engaged in the economic coffin that is Brexit. With all due respect for all that Woody does on behalf of America's largest pharmacy warehouse and his family business, Johnson & Johnson, and even keeping in mind the devastating, self-inflicted intestinal wound by England during his tenure as emissary to the Americas, the ambassador could This seems to be a job that suits Johnson better than owning a football team. Or, at least, at least like one that would keep him away from the team facilities most of the time.

The problem with that theory is that the four years he watched Boris Johnson (no relation, although they probably should be) slit England's throats were four of the worst years in Jets history. Before Johnson purchased the team in 2000, they had the 26th best winning percentage (out of 32). During the first 17 years that Woody owned the factory, they slowly rose to 17th and even made the playoffs six times. Then Johnson flew to England and the team hit rock bottom, tied for the worst record in the sport with the New York Giants. But when he came back here: his brother Chris was responsible for those 18 wins and 46 losses, and Woody was perhaps regularly calling the United States to deal with the administrations of Todd Bowles and Adam Gase, his magic was gone . The Jets are 21-41 since then, which is 30th, and feeling just as bad.

But we're straying from the core of today's thesis, which is to find a country in which Woody Johnson can serve as an ambassador, so that he can only be held responsible for a random international incident rather than of the state's continued deterioration from 23rd place. football program.

All embassies are subject to change with a new administration, and let's not forget the possibility that someone other than him closes all embassies as part of his worldview, or because he is having a bad day and that he wanted to feel something that he didn't. I feel like I'm burning down hospitals. But while we think there is some urgency in this nomination, there are 14 countries that currently do not have an ambassador or candidate for this. According to the American Foreign Service Association, these include Afghanistan, Belarus, Bolivia, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Finland, Germany, Slovenia, Spain, as well as Andorra, Sudan, Tonga, Turkey, the Vatican and Venezuela. After that, the choice of country depends on two questions: What level of country does $3 million in career campaign contributions buy a guy, and how close does the average Jets fan want Woody to be? Now that he's making suggestions to Tyrod Taylor, is Tonga really far enough?

Like so many other elements of the new administration's corruption distribution plan, it is largely an exercise in depression. Woody getting a new gig overseas doesn't guarantee anything, from the Jets' perspective. Frankly, brief bursts of competence scattered throughout this Ingmar Bergman film from a 65-year-old franchise suggest that Jetsery is actually a hereditary disease, passed down from each generation of morons to their idiotic successors, and that Woody is none of them. not actually the cause but simply an exhausted septuagenarian who knows he is not good at delegating power or hiring subordinates and has therefore decided to take the job on himself. After all, who knows more about chafing than someone who sells baby powder?

But just in case, here isthe national anthem of the Bahamasin case Trump views Woody as his own version of King Edward VIII, the largely disgraced former king of England who was banished to the Caribbean to prevent him from collaborating with the Nazis during World War II. After all, what's the difference between abdicating your throne in shame and managing the New York Jets? We will wait for your answers in the cesspool below.

Correction (3:37 p.m. ET): This blog originally misidentified King Edward VIII as King George VIII.