Political acumen test – Editorial – The Jakarta Post





Simultaneous regional elections next week will once again test the nation's commitment to democracy. After electing the president, vice president and representatives to the national and regional legislatures on February 14, voters across the country will choose 37 governors, 415 regents and 93 mayors on Wednesday. We all hope that peace and order will reign to enable eligible voters to freely exercise their rights. This is possible as long as poll organizers, security authorities and the bureaucracy respect their neutrality. The government has declared next week's polling day a national holiday to encourage citizens to go to the polls to choose their regional leaders for the next five years. A high participation rate will surely give strong legitimacy to the elected regional leaders. At least for political elites, the regional elections will be a repeat of the bitter rivalry that characterized the presidential race. In some strategic regions like Jakarta, Central Java, East Java and North Sumatra, the big tent Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM) plus will fight the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P). For President Prabowo Subianto, now head of KIM, the local elections will be crucial because he will need to consolidate power in the regions. A firm grip on local politics will not only accelerate the implementation of his priority programs on the ground, but also strengthen his electoral base, which he will need if he seeks re-election in 2029. For the PDI-P, and in particular its president Megawati Soekarnoputri, the regional elections offer a nice revenge for the party's surprise defeat in the presidential election. The loss was partly attributed to then-President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo's full support of Prabowo and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi's eldest son. Today, once again, the PDI-P faces the daunting challenge of defending its traditional strongholds, such as Central Java and Bali, against KIM assaults. Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed about the latest developments, Viewpoint is the ideal source for anyone looking to address the issues that matter most. for subscribing to our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. See more newsletters Jokowi indeed intends to prove his courage, even if he is no longer in power. The former president is capitalizing on his popularity to influence voters in Jakarta and Central Java, to name a few. Wednesday's elections will show whether his bet was successful. Earlier this week, Jokowi visited Jakarta to show his support for former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil and his running mate Suswono of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) in the gubernatorial race . In Central Java, Jokowi also campaigned for former provincial police chief Ahmad Luthfi and his running mate Taj Yasin. A survey carried out by Compass Research department Litbang Kompas predicted that the Jakarta elections would end in a runoff, a repeat of the 2017 race. The survey found that the PDI-P ticket of Pramono Anung and Rano Karno led the race with 38.3 percent popular support. The Ridwan-Suswono ticket followed closely with 34.6 percent. The duo of independent candidates Dharma Pongrekun and Kun Wardana Abyoto had only 3.3 percent. A pair of candidates must win at least 50 percent of the vote to win the Jakarta governorship, unlike in other regions, where the candidate with the most votes in a single round of voting wins. While Jokowi now faces no consequences for taking sides in regional elections, Prabowo, as president, does. Prabowo openly supported Luthi and his running mate Yasin and encouraged Central Java residents to vote for them. Prabowo also recently shared photos of himself having dinner with Ridwan and Suswono on his Instagram account. Prabowo said he was acting in his capacity as chairman of the Gerindra party, whose aim is to win as many regional leadership positions as possible. But given that he is also president, his support for certain candidates goes against the principle of impartiality, calling into question his political acumen. Previous presidents, especially Jokowi, may have broken the rule, but Prabowo should not normalize this practice if he truly wants to make a difference and prove his commitment to democracy, which catapulted him to the presidency .

