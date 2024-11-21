Russia-Ukraine War: List of Key Events, Day 1,001 | Russia-Ukraine War





These are the key events of the 1001st day of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Here is the situation on Thursday, November 21: Fights and weapons Ukraine has reportedly fired 12 British Storm Shadow cruise missiles, the latest Western weapon it has been authorized to use on Russian targets in Russia's Kursk region, according to pro-Russian Telegram channels.

The Ukrainian military said a Russian command post was successfully struck in the town of Gubkin in Russia's Belgorod region, about 168 km (105 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

Russian forces have taken control of the Illinka settlement in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, according to the country's Defense Ministry.

Russia staged a massive informational and psychological attack by impersonating Ukrainian intelligence services and broadcasting a false warning about an imminent massive air attack, kyiv claimed, saying the message contained grammatical errors typical of news and information. Russian psychological operations.

The United States reopened its embassy in kyiv after it closed Wednesday due to what it called the threat of a significant air attack.

Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's foreign intelligence service, said Russia would punish any NATO states that help Ukraine strike deep into Russia with long-range Western weapons.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed opposition to the US decision to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles to attack Russia's interior, saying it would only escalate the conflict.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to lower his country's nuclear strike threshold as mere rhetoric, saying France is not intimidated.

The Netherlands has handed over the last two of 18 promised F-16 fighter jets to a training center in Romania, where Ukrainian pilots and ground crew are learning to fly and maintain the planes, the Dutch Ministry of Defense said. Defense.

The Pentagon announced $275 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more munitions for the HIMARS rocket system. The Biden administration also decided to cancel $4.7 billion in U.S. loans to Ukraine, although Congress could still block the move. North Korea in Ukraine Nearly 11,000 North Korean troops have been deployed to Kursk as part of Russian airborne units and marines, with some already taking part in battles against Ukrainian troops, South Korean lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun said, citing the agency. intelligence of the country. North Korea has also shipped additional weapons for the war in Ukraine, including self-propelled howitzers and multiple rocket launchers, Lee added.

North Korea and Russia signed another cooperation protocol after meetings on trade, economy, science and technology in Pyongyang, North Korean state media KCNA reported. International diplomacy Britain and Romania offered support to Moldova to combat the effects of Russia's 1,000-day-old invasion of neighboring Ukraine as London signed a new security and defense partnership deal with the former Soviet state.

Russia has dismissed as absurd suggestions it was involved in the damage to two fiber optic data communications cables in the Baltic Sea, after European governments accused Russia of being responsible for cutting off a cable between Finland and Germany and another between Sweden and Lithuania.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said the decision by Kremlin-controlled gas producer Gazprom to cut its supplies to Austria showed how poor the rule of law was in Russia and sent a message to companies around the world. Russian affairs A group of Russian doctors have appealed to President Putin over the shameful imprisonment of a Moscow pediatrician for comments she allegedly made against the war in Ukraine.

Russia has arrested a German citizen suspected of explosives smuggling and terrorism, accusing him of blowing up a pipeline at a gas distribution station in the Baltic Sea enclave of Kaliningrad, the Federal Service said security.

