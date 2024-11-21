How Dr. Oz Could Change Medicare Under President Trump





President-elect Donald Trump has nominated heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz to lead Medicare and Medicaid, the massive government programs providing health care to 150 million Americans. What could this mean if you receive or enroll in Medicare in the coming years?

Although no one knows for sure and Oz would need Senate confirmation to become the 19th administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), it is possible to read the tea leaves based on what we've heard from him, Trump, and Robert F. “Kennedy Jr.'s boss Oz if he's confirmed by the Senate to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Trump and Oz have been friends for 20 years and Oz served on the Trump Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition during his first term.

In a statement naming America's most famous medical talk show host to work with Kennedy and take on the disease industrial complex, Trump wrote: There is perhaps no doctor more qualified and capable as Dr. Oz to make America healthy again.

But, according to STAT News reporter Lev Facher told PBS, Kennedy and Oz are about as far from the mainstream as one could imagine among the choices to lead the Department of Health and health centers. Medicare and Medicaid services.

Speaking at the Gerontological Society of America (GSA) conference in Seattle last week before Trump chose Oz, Andrew MacPherson, managing partner of the nonpartisan health care consulting firm Healthsperien, said: With Trump administration, federal health insurance programs will face extraordinary scrutiny. .

During his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump said he would not cut a dime from Medicare. Language in the 2024 Republican platform said Republicans would protect Medicare and ensure seniors receive the care they need without being burdened by excessive costs.

But that doesn't mean Medicare won't change during Trump's second term.

Predictably, some congressional Republicans heartily supported Oz and some Democrats said he shouldn't get the CMS job.

Here's a look at what you might expect from Dr. Oz (who lost his bid for Pennsylvania Republican senator in 2022) if he leads Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act at CMS of 6,000 people, as well as what is impossible to know:

Promote Medicare Advantage Plans

Medicare beneficiaries can choose between traditional Medicare (Parts A and B, also called Original Medicare) and Medicare Advantage plans from private insurers (Part C). Currently, 54% are on Medicare Advantage plans.

Medicare experts expect Oz and the president to push these plans forward, favoring them over traditional Medicare.

Oz has always supported Medicare Advantage. When he ran for the Senate and was asked by AARP how he would strengthen Medicare, Oz said: We can expand Medicare Advantage plans. These plans are popular with older adults, consistently provide quality care, and have incentives to keep costs low.

On an episode of The Dr. Oz show, he and a Medicare Advantage agent talked about buying an insurance policy. Millions of people do it; you too, said Oz.

Trump and Oz could try to make Medicare Advantage plans the default choice for Medicare beneficiaries, as the Project 2025 report recommends.

I think there will be a conversation about that, MacPherson said.

It is unclear, however, whether Oz would end the planned 2026 rule requiring Medicare Advantage plans to promptly provide prior authorization results to members.

Bob Blancato, a senior advocate, said at the GSA conference: We need to keep an eye on Medicare Advantage, the partial privatization of Medicare.

In 2020, Oz co-authored an article calling for a Medicare Advantage for All system which they dubbed Medical Advantage.

This would mean that all Americans except those on Medicaid (the state-federal health program for low-income Americans) would purchase government-run health insurance sold by insurance companies, and not just for people aged 65 and over.

This new Medicare Advantage program would be funded by a 20% payroll tax, paid half by employers and half by employees. The policies would have an annual deductible of $1,000. Traditional Medicare in 2025 has a Part B deductible of $257 and a Part A deductible of $1,676 for hospital services.

Medical Advantage coverage, Oz said, would be much better than what is currently available to most people.

Tracing Medicare Waste and Fraud

When Trump announced his nomination to CMS, he said Oz would also reduce waste and fraud at our nation's most expensive government agency, which accounts for a third of the nation's health care spending and a quarter of our entire national budget.

There appears to be a lot of waste, and possibly fraud, that Oz is trying to eliminate from Medicare and Medicaid.

An April 2024 U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) report said the two programs were susceptible to more than $100 billion in payment errors in 2023. These irregular payments were either incorrect amounts or would not have been due. should not have been carried out at all, the GAO said.

Medicare spent $1 trillion in 2023 to provide health services to approximately 66 million Americans; Medicaid accounted for $849 billion in federal and state spending for approximately 90 million people.

If Oz and Trump can significantly reduce waste and fraud, it could help keep Medicare afloat.

The Hospital Trust Fund program is expected to experience serious solvency problems in 2036, which worries Americans. In a recent NerdWallet survey, 74% of respondents with Medicare said they fear their benefits will be reduced during their lifetime.

The 2024 Republican platform said this part would strengthen Medicare for future generations, but did not specify how.

Don't touch Medicare's $2,000 cap on drug costs

The Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act lowered Medicare beneficiaries' maximum annual cost to $2,000 for prescription drugs covered by their plans, and experts believe Oz won't try to increase this ceiling.

Although Project 2025 calls for repealing the Inflation Reduction Act, no one will touch the $2,000 cap, Blancato said at the GSA conference before Oz's nomination.

Limiting prescription drug prices

Oz and Trump have said they want to make prescription drugs more affordable. While running for Senate, Oz told AARP: Burdensome regulations in Washington are exacerbating high prescription drug costs. We can accelerate clinical studies of newly developed drugs to reduce the time and money wasted on ineffective products. This will also improve efficiency, so that medicines that improve quality of life can reach older people earlier and at reduced prices.

But it's unclear whether Oz and Trump would continue or expand the Inflation Reduction Acts program allowing Medicare to negotiate prices with drug companies.

Trump has talked about negotiating drug prices. Maybe he will change the number of drugs that can be negotiated, but he won't repeal that, Blancato said.

Ending Nursing Home Staffing Rules

As part of his CMS job, Oz will oversee the nation's nursing homes. Some believe it could eliminate new federal nursing home staffing standards initiated by the Biden administration, allowing nursing home operators to make their own staffing choices.

Reduce Medicaid

Medicaid provides, among other things, long-term care coverage to people participating in the program. Experts believe Oz and Trump will look for ways to lower the cost of Medicaid.

This could be done by changing the rules determining who is eligible for benefits (for example, by establishing a work requirement to receive them) or by shifting Medicaid funding to local block grants.

Tinkering with the Affordable Care Act

Although Oz and Trump are unlikely to abolish the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and Oz called it “half-good,” experts expect changes to the program.

The ACA won't be repealed and replaced, but the Trump administration will remove aspects it doesn't like, like premium subsidies that expire at the end of 2025, MacPherson said.

Blancato said: These grants are used by 20 million people. If they tackle subsidies, it could mean premiums rise by 79%.

Two unknowns: telehealth and hospital at home

There are two areas of Medicare coverage where it's impossible to know what Oz might do, because Congress and the Biden administration must make decisions on them by the end of the year.

The first is whether to continue allowing Medicare coverage nationwide for telehealth visits with doctors. This coverage is set to expire on December 31 unless Congress and Biden extend it.

The second is whether Medicare will continue to cover home hospitalization costs; This coverage will also end on December 31, unless Congress and the president extend that date.

Learn more about health insurance

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/well/article/dr-oz-trump-medicare-medicaid-changes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos