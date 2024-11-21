Politics
Mary Jane Veloso comes home
Transfer negotiations underway
Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega said the agency was working with the Indonesian government to finalize the terms of Velosos' transfer. Part of Indonesia's request is for the Philippines to submit an official letter requesting Velosos' return.
De Vega revealed that the Indonesian government was in talks with the Philippine ambassador in Jakarta regarding the transfer.
Details of Velosos' return remain confidential as the DFA and the Department of Justice (DOJ) continue negotiations with their Indonesian counterparts. De Vega clarified that Indonesia did not ask for anything in return for Velosos' transfer.
The Indonesians asked for no compensation, no quid pro quo for this. May I clarify that this is not in exchange for anything, De Vega said.
He added that as an ASEAN member, the Philippines could respond to Indonesia's future requests as a token of gratitude.
Detention on arrival
Upon returning to the Philippines, Veloso will remain detained, with Indonesia demanding that the original sentence be confirmed.
If and when she gets here, she won't be immediately released. This means that we will commit to detaining her until (a) mutual agreement is granted to her grace. But at least she would be there, he said.
DOJ Undersecretary Mico Clavano said Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla directed the National Bureau of Investigation to oversee Veloso's transfer to a women's correctional facility, possibly the Correctional Institute for women from Mandaluyong City.
Veloso's return will at least allow her family to visit her regularly, ensuring that they are no longer separated by international borders.
Custody and punishment
Even though Veloso will serve his sentence on Philippine soil, Indonesia remains competent to hear his case.
Perhaps, in more technical terms, legal custody would be given to Indonesia, because we want to respect their laws and jurisprudence, but physical custody would be given to the Philippines, Clavano noted.
Indonesia is set to adopt a new measure in 2026 clarifying the implementation of the death penalty, aligning with a global trend toward moratoriums on capital punishment.
Potential switching
The DFA and DOJ plan to work to secure Veloso's eventual freedom, with Indonesia reportedly willing to discuss clemency.
De Vega explained that the pardon could be granted either by the Indonesian president or by President Marcos with the approval of Indonesian President Prabowo Subiantos.
We respect Indonesia's sovereignty and jurisdiction over this matter, De Vega said.
Family and legal support
Veloso is unaware of his impending transfer as negotiations are ongoing.
His father, Cesar Veloso, expressed his gratitude to President Marcos and shared his family's joy.
We're really happy, the whole family, especially Mary Jane's kids, were jumping and her kids were saying, “Someone will take care of us,” that's what my grandkids were saying. So we are very happy, he said.
Mary Janes' legal counsel Edre Olalia also welcomed the development, thanking the Philippine and Indonesian governments for their efforts.
We thank even so early the migrant and church groups and others in the Philippines and Indonesia and all those who have not lost their faith and who hope that one day it will come home one way or another. 'another, Olalia said.
The Philippine government has assured that Veloso's return will take place as soon as possible, potentially before Christmas.
|
Sources
2/ https://tribune.net.ph/2024/11/20/mary-jane-veloso-is-coming-home
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US blocks Security Council ceasefire resolution
- Johan Clarke assesses 'potential damage' and withdraws Cricket Boland's candidacy as president
- Finger prick test for Alzheimer's disease
- The situation is facing a 2.3 magnitude earthquake
- Self-deprecation of a man in power
- Britain has made major defense cuts, including getting rid of several warships and dozens of helicopters and drones.
- The US embassy has been closed due to a “significant airstrike”.
- Will Trump further step up mental health efforts in Texas?
- Notre Dame university sorry for 'no green in Belfast' advice
- Trump picks WWE founder as education secretary
- Xi Jinping arrives in Itamaraty for a dinner offered by Lula and Janja
- Mary Jane Veloso comes home