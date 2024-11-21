Mary Jane Veloso comes home

Transfer negotiations underway

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega said the agency was working with the Indonesian government to finalize the terms of Velosos' transfer. Part of Indonesia's request is for the Philippines to submit an official letter requesting Velosos' return.

De Vega revealed that the Indonesian government was in talks with the Philippine ambassador in Jakarta regarding the transfer.

Details of Velosos' return remain confidential as the DFA and the Department of Justice (DOJ) continue negotiations with their Indonesian counterparts. De Vega clarified that Indonesia did not ask for anything in return for Velosos' transfer.

The Indonesians asked for no compensation, no quid pro quo for this. May I clarify that this is not in exchange for anything, De Vega said.

He added that as an ASEAN member, the Philippines could respond to Indonesia's future requests as a token of gratitude.

Detention on arrival

Upon returning to the Philippines, Veloso will remain detained, with Indonesia demanding that the original sentence be confirmed.

If and when she gets here, she won't be immediately released. This means that we will commit to detaining her until (a) mutual agreement is granted to her grace. But at least she would be there, he said.

DOJ Undersecretary Mico Clavano said Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla directed the National Bureau of Investigation to oversee Veloso's transfer to a women's correctional facility, possibly the Correctional Institute for women from Mandaluyong City.

Veloso's return will at least allow her family to visit her regularly, ensuring that they are no longer separated by international borders.

Custody and punishment

Even though Veloso will serve his sentence on Philippine soil, Indonesia remains competent to hear his case.

Perhaps, in more technical terms, legal custody would be given to Indonesia, because we want to respect their laws and jurisprudence, but physical custody would be given to the Philippines, Clavano noted.

Indonesia is set to adopt a new measure in 2026 clarifying the implementation of the death penalty, aligning with a global trend toward moratoriums on capital punishment.

Potential switching

The DFA and DOJ plan to work to secure Veloso's eventual freedom, with Indonesia reportedly willing to discuss clemency.

De Vega explained that the pardon could be granted either by the Indonesian president or by President Marcos with the approval of Indonesian President Prabowo Subiantos.

We respect Indonesia's sovereignty and jurisdiction over this matter, De Vega said.

Family and legal support

Veloso is unaware of his impending transfer as negotiations are ongoing.

His father, Cesar Veloso, expressed his gratitude to President Marcos and shared his family's joy.

We're really happy, the whole family, especially Mary Jane's kids, were jumping and her kids were saying, “Someone will take care of us,” that's what my grandkids were saying. So we are very happy, he said.

Mary Janes' legal counsel Edre Olalia also welcomed the development, thanking the Philippine and Indonesian governments for their efforts.

We thank even so early the migrant and church groups and others in the Philippines and Indonesia and all those who have not lost their faith and who hope that one day it will come home one way or another. 'another, Olalia said.

The Philippine government has assured that Veloso's return will take place as soon as possible, potentially before Christmas.