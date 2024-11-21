Politics
Will Trump further step up mental health efforts in Texas?
Audio recording is automated for accessibility. Humans wrote and edited history. Review our AI policy and give us your feedback.
Sign up for The Brief, the Texas Tribunes' daily newsletter that keeps readers up to date on the most essential Texas news.
Law and order. This motto constitutes President-elect Donald Trump's primary stance on mental health and substance abuse issues.
The president-elect campaigned on promises to shake up public health institutions, reshape federal health programs and reduce the health system's high costs. Trump also said he was ready for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to let loose on health, medicine and food policy. But what exactly does this mean for mental health, and what does it mean for Texas specifically?
Some Texas mental health and substance abuse experts say the situation may be mixed on this topic, as the previous Trump administration made groundbreaking progress in mental health and substance abuse programs, funded largely by US dollars. COVID-19 relief that is set to expire soon. But more recently, Trump has said very little about his upcoming plans on mental health and substance abuse, beyond the idea of creating federally funded homeless camps, diverting more people to mental health facilities and ending urban camping, the latter point having gained ground. in Texas.
For the most part, mental health and substance abuse issues have found bipartisan support, but it is uncertain whether lawmakers can find common ground in a divisive political climate under Trump.
During President Trump's first term, he did a few things that were actually very beneficial for mental health in general, said Dr. Octavio Martinez, executive director of the Hogg Foundation for Mental Health at the University of Texas to Austin. The question now is: Will this money continue to be spent during his second term, given that much of it is set to expire next year? If these dollars expire, then we could see a significant impact on the state's mental health programs.
President-elect Donald Trump's record
There is a sense of cautious hope surrounding Trump's second term after he signed the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which provided $8 billion to the Texas.
This has funded many innovative mental health efforts in Texas, including telepsychiatry programs in schools and libraries, community mental health programs in churches, and peer-to-peer services where mental wellness can be practiced in the community without a diploma.
The Trump administration also oversaw the creation of the 988 Crisis Hotline in 2020. Staffed 24/7, the helpline connects people in mental distress with qualified advisors.
The most important news in Texas, delivered weekday mornings.
Many mental health advocates have been calling for this for many years, and it finally happened under Trump. This is a huge step forward in connecting people with crisis services, Martinez said.
However, implementing the 988 program has been difficult in Texas, particularly in rural areas, as staffing these call centers has proven problematic.
Hopefully he wants to improve the 988 program because it's one of the legacies of his first term, Martinez said. This allowed for a more humanistic approach to a crisis.
When it comes to funding for substance use and treatment, Trump has been a strong advocate for addressing the opioid crisis, calling it a national public health emergency and providing nearly $2 billion in grants to during his last term. Texas received $27 million, which was used to launch fentanyl campaigns and provide anti-overdose medications in schools, bars, churches and more.
But add to that the potential nomination of Kennedy as US health secretary, and the progress seen during Trump's first term could collapse.
Kennedy has been outspoken about providing more resources for drug treatment, but he is critical of drug-based treatments for mental health issues. Kennedy earlier this year made a series of controversial statements on health care, including that there may be a damaging link between antidepressants and school shootings and the benefits of legalizing psychedelics for mental health treatment.
Republicans and Democrats in Congress have supported increased funding for substance use in recent years, and an optimistic view is that the current level of financial support will be maintained or increased, said Katharine Neill Harris, senior research fellow. in drug policy at the Baker Institute for Public at Rice University. Policy.
Challenges facing the new administration
The mental health and substance abuse field faces many challenges, including a workforce shortage and a lack of diversity in the face of growing demand. However, the biggest challenge the Trump administration may face is replacing COVID-19 relief funding, which expires in 2024.
The Texas Legislative Budget Council estimates the state received more than $86.1 billion from six funding bills between 2020 and 2021. A significant portion of the money went to mental health resources .
For example, Texas schools received more than $19 billion from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund and a statewide survey showed that more than 73% of school districts have reported using these funds for mental health.
Much of our approach to mental health in Texas relies on this funding, Martinez said. The politicization of COVID and resistance to vaccines in general has us wondering if there will be continued support for the dollars we have received during the pandemic.
Another pro-business issue Trump faces is requiring health insurance companies to cover mental health and substance abuse disorders the same way they cover medical and surgical conditions.
In Texas, nearly one in five young people with private health insurance lack coverage for mental or emotional issues, and about one-third of adults with a mental health disorder are unable to see a doctor because of the cost, according to Forbes.
We need to ensure that physical and mental health are considered equally in the eyes of insurance companies, Martinez said.
What has Trump proposed so far?
The Trump administration has proposed a plan to combat mental illness and substance abuse in already federally funded homeless camps.
We make the many suffer for the whims of the deeply sick few, Trump said in a video posted on his campaign website.
Trump wants to buy large plots of cheap land to set up tents, bringing in doctors, psychiatrists, social workers and drug treatment specialists to treat individuals there.
The controversial concept has alarmed mental health experts who say sequestering homeless people is a return to institutionalizing the mentally ill. This movement began to end in the 1980s with the decline of public mental health hospitals.
Martinez said studies have shown that forcing people into mental health treatment generally doesn't work.
The idea of a law and order approach is concerning when dealing with the homeless, Martinez said. We have established excellent diversion programs that use a health care approach. It's less expensive than the criminal justice system, which we've tried to use to solve this problem in the past.
Trump's desire to use more psychiatric facilities to house and rehabilitate people with serious mental illnesses is at odds with a critical part of Texas' mental health plans for the future.
Earlier this year, Gov. Greg Abbott announced seven new $1.5 billion state hospital projects funded by lawmakers approved in 2023 to expand, renovate and build new facilities across the state.
Trump's ban on urban camping could also win favor with Texas lawmakers.
Texas' ban on homeless encampments received support from the U.S. Supreme Court in a sweeping ruling earlier this year, allowing cities and states to fine homeless people who sleep in public places amid record levels of homelessness.
Camping bans passed by state lawmakers and in major cities like Austin and Houston were not explicitly challenged in the case. But advocates for homeless people saw the decision as a signal to state and local governments to adopt such policies without providing housing options for homeless people.
The number of homeless Texans returned to pre-pandemic levels last year, increasing more than 12% in 2023. Some 27,000 Texans were homeless last year, according to federal estimates.
In addition to his proposals to combat homelessness, his substance use strategy intersects with border security, which experts say is not effective.
Tightening border security and mass expulsions won't reduce the flow of drugs into the United States, but the president-elect could still point to such tactics as proof of his fight against the epidemic, Harris said.
If Trump does nothing more than maintain the same efforts he has made to combat substance use, it will be a victory for the mental health community, she said.
Additionally, many of the mental health and substance abuse issues need to be addressed at the local level anyway.
Long-term reductions in substance abuse and related harms require a real commitment to tackling the country's epidemics of poverty and social isolation, she said. Over the next four years, I hope to see more local and state efforts to address these issues.
Disclosure: The Hogg Foundation for Mental Health and the Baker Institute for Public Policy at Rice University have financially supported The Texas Tribune, a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization that is funded in part by member donations, of foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial support plays no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.texastribune.org/2024/11/20/trump-texas-mental-health-policy/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US blocks Security Council ceasefire resolution
- Johan Clarke assesses 'potential damage' and withdraws Cricket Boland's candidacy as president
- Finger prick test for Alzheimer's disease
- The situation is facing a 2.3 magnitude earthquake
- Self-deprecation of a man in power
- Britain has made major defense cuts, including getting rid of several warships and dozens of helicopters and drones.
- The US embassy has been closed due to a “significant airstrike”.
- Will Trump further step up mental health efforts in Texas?
- Notre Dame university sorry for 'no green in Belfast' advice
- Trump picks WWE founder as education secretary
- Xi Jinping arrives in Itamaraty for a dinner offered by Lula and Janja
- Mary Jane Veloso comes home