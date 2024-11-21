Self-deprecation of a man in power





Let's not deny our pleasure: UnchainedBoris Johnson's written account of his years in power, first as Mayor of London (2008 to 2016) and then as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom between 2019 and 2022, is a very enjoyable read for a book policy. The book is full of anecdotes, incongruous and funny details. However, the reading of almost 800 pages, written in the first person by the humiliating former leader ousted from Downing Street mid-term after the “Partygate” scandal (the parties organized in ministries during confinements), does not contain no revelations, no mea culpa or reflections on the reasons for his failures. Johnson, who began his career as a journalist at Timesthen at Daily Telegraph and the Spectatorthe three main opinion journals of the British right undeniably know how to capture the reader's attention. From her legal battle with 'Spiderwoman' Brenda Hale, Chief Justice of the UK (who, while wearing a large spider brooch, declared her suspension of Parliament illegal in September 2019) to her family vacation in Canada cut short in the summer of 2011. due to the riots in London, the politician multiplies the scenarios to avoid an overly chronological story. Lies about Brexit The ex-mayor of London, with his characteristic look, shaggy hair, rumpled suit, worn shoes, seems to play his character to the point of caricature. He is always ready to tell a joke, to admit a blunder, and he takes nothing or no one seriously, starting with himself. He spared the reader no details, including the ridiculous episode of the zip line he got stuck on during the London 2012 Summer Olympics after jumping on it to attract the attention of British people who he didn't find enthusiastic enough. He also had great fun recounting this telephone call from Downing Street a few years later, when he was at the urinals of the House of Commons: it was the Prime Minister, Theresa May, who was trying to contact him to offer him the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs. Reading him, we almost have the impression of hearing him speak: he multiplies the exclamations, the deviations and the quotations from the classical Greek authors, whom he venerates. Johnson, who resigned from the House of Commons in June 2023 (before being disavowed by the findings of a parliamentary inquiry into “Partygate”), spoke at length about Brexit, of which he was one of the main defenders. However, he never asked himself why, if all the polls are to be believed, a majority of Britons now disavow the divorce from the European Union. The former leader did quote “Frosty”, aka David Frost, his negotiator with the Europeans, but it was only to praise his diplomatic skills. You have 43.26% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

