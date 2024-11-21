Trump's narrow victory doesn't mean voters want a MAGA government overhaul





November 20, 2024, 9:10 p.m. UTC

By Chris Hayes

This is an adapted excerpt from the November 19 episode of “All In with Chris Hayes.”

It's been a little over two weeks since the election, and because of the pace at which California is counting votes, only now do we almost have the final vote tally for the entire election. And guess what?

Yes, Donald Trump won the election. He will be the next president. There is no doubt about it. But it was also one of the closest electoral victories in American history. He received less than half of the votes cast, winning a majority but not a majority of the popular vote.

In 2016 and 2020, Democrats did not win any Senate races in states won by Trump. This time, they won four.

Trump won by about 2.5 million votes out of more than 150 million votes cast. That means her lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in the popular vote has fallen to about 1.6 percent. In fact, when comparing Trump's margin of victory to that of all presidential elections dating back to 2000, the president-elect has the smallest margin of anyone who actually won their election and the popular vote.

Sure, he had a higher share than Al Gore, who lost in 2000, but he also won the popular vote by a smaller margin than Hillary Clinton did in 2016.

Not only was Trump's victory historically narrow, but Democrats also did surprisingly well in down-ballot races for the losing side. Yes, they lost three Senate seats in the states of Ohio, West Virginia and Montana, which Trump won by huge margins. This is the kind of result you expect. But Democrats also managed to eke out four Senate victories in key states that Trump won: Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada and Arizona. This is not what you would expect.

In 2016 and 2020, Democrats did not win any Senate races in states won by Trump. This time they won four. It seems Trump hasn't really offered Republicans many ponytails to wear.

Just look at the House, where the balance of power will remain essentially unchanged. In fact, if the current House results hold and Trump succeeds in securing confirmation of the Cabinet nominees serving in Congress, the Republican Party is on track to achieve the smallest majority in the House since its inception. 50 states.

So take a step back and keep all of this in mind when you hear Trump and his supporters suggest that the election was this huge wave in which a transformation swept across the country, in which Americans were just asking for a MAGA makeover.

This is the line that Republicans are pushing and many mainstream media outlets are asserting this in various ways, but it's simply not true. And we've been through all of this before. Just compare all the postmortems from the last two weeks about what the American people really wanted when Trump won by 1.6 points nationally with the postmortems we got in 2016, after Clinton beat him by 2.1% nationally, but lost in 2016. the Electoral College. It's the same thing.

Back then, it all came down to how real Americans wanted Trump and how out of touch Democrats were with reality. And now we hear the same things, about Americans wanting Trump and everyone else, the other half of the country is just out of touch. This is all ridiculous.

Because what we were talking about was basically due to tiny portions of the electorate changing their vote at the last minute. And once again, these voters matter: they are the ones who gave Trump victory and they are why he will be the next president.

Generally speaking, what we know is that people felt like the country was on the wrong track. Late movers didn't like the higher prices, they felt stuck and wanted something different. But it is ridiculous to interpret this as a mandate for the absolute avalanche of madness that Trump and the Republicans are preparing for his second administration.

In this election, there was no mandate for an enemies list. There was a mandate for cheaper gasoline and cheaper eggs.

From the plan to use the military to forcibly expel millions of migrants from the country and potentially imprison people in blue states who do not comply with their expulsions; to get rid of the right of citizenship, enshrined in the 14th Amendment; to use and abuse the Department of Justice as a tool of retaliation against perceived political enemies; using the Federal Communications Committee to threaten media outlets critical of Trump; to threaten the health and well-being of trans people and women; and raising the prices of virtually everything by imposing tariffs on the goods people buy every day.

Kamala Harris had a line in her campaign speeches about how she would start day one with a to-do list and Trump would start with an enemies list. She was right. And yes, ultimately, she lost but there was no mandate in this election for a list of enemies. There was a mandate for cheaper gasoline and cheaper eggs.

But Trump has no policy plan for cheaper gasoline or eggs. What he plans is to let an unelected Elon Musk trample the government, and every other radical, right-wing fever dream of Project 2025, while Trump pursues his own personal grievances.

At some point, we will have to consider the distance between what the influential voters who gave Trump that majority voted for and what they are about to get.

Allison Detzel contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/top-stories/latest/trump-mandate-win-agenda-rcna181039 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos