Xi Jinping meets Brazilian President Lula, signs more than 30 agreements





Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Brasilia on Wednesday for a state meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, commemorating 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the signing of more than 30 government agreements. Xi arrived mid-morning at the Alvorada Palace, the official residence of the Brazilian presidency, where he received state honors and watched a performance by Chinese and Brazilian children. He was to hold a private meeting with Lula, followed by an expanded session with ministers from both countries. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledgeour new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyzes and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. Sources close to the negotiations said the Chinese government would announce the opening of its market to Brazilian sorghum, sesame and fresh grapes. Exporting grapes has been a long-standing goal for Brazil, which has for years sought to expand trade with its Asian partner. Since the grapes must be processed before being exported, the product adds value and has the potential to create employment domestically. The negotiations were complicated because the opening of the fruit market is generally a reciprocal agreement; when one party authorizes the importation of a fruit, the other is expected to do the same. Brazilian producers are reluctant to make concessions to Chinese fruit imports for fear of increased competition. Brazilian negotiators also tried to secure the export of other agricultural products, such as pork and beef offal and distillers grains (DDG), a byproduct of corn ethanol production. However, given that trade in these categories requires updated health protocols, progress is expected to be delayed until 2025. Additionally, Brazil's National Confederation of Industry is set to formalize a science and technology cooperation agreement with Tsinghua University, China's leading higher education institution. Brazil also signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese company SpaceSail and the China National Data Administration to provide internet services via satellite in low Earth orbit. The initiative is considered a priority by Brasilia as it aims to reduce dependence on existing foreign suppliers, including Elon Musk's company Starlink. The agreement includes a feasibility study to ensure that SpaceSail can comply with Brazilian data regulations and become an alternative for civil and military services. The story continues Musk, who was tapped by US President-elect Donald Trump to fill a new position in his administration, has a controversial relationship with the Brazilian government. Musk, who was close to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, spoke out against Lula. In September, Musk's social media platform of Congress in January 2023. Starlink initially refused to comply with the blocking order, putting its operations in Brazil at risk. But the Defense Department said it depends on Starlink for its operations in the Amazon rainforest, where connections to satellites are essential for border surveillance operations and combating illegal deforestation. What's next… This article was originally published in the South China Morning Post (SCMP)the most authoritative voice in reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP application or visit SCMP Facebook And Twitter pages. Copyright 2024 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2024. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/xi-jinping-meets-brazilian-president-093000674.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos