Why Ireland is threatened by Trump 2.0

Donald Trump on his golf course in Doonbeg, Ireland (File)

Yes, Donald Trump is a threat to Ireland's security

But now that Trump has won the vote, we must go further. It's much more than a political show that will raise eyebrows and leave you speechless. Ireland is in danger.

Trump's America First policies threaten nearly 1 trillion people

in tr The threat to the Irish economy

With $491 billion in foreign direct investment, US companies make a vital contribution to Irish government revenue and employ at least 7% of the Irish workforce.

Trump has proposed tariffs of 10 to 20 percent on goods from abroad. He promises both incentives and sanctions to bring American businesses back to the United States. A reduction in the US corporate tax to 15% would reinforce this promise.

The technology sector, where US companies contributed $24 billion in corporate taxes to the Irish government last year. could be particularly affected. Trump complained about European court rulings, particularly the order requiring Apple to pay $13 billion in unpaid taxes, which he said he would overturn without explaining how.

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, Minister of State for the EU and Defence, sums up: “We will be watching the outcome very carefully for its impact on tax and trade… There is a lot at stake, and it is important.

Trump could also restrict Irish ties to the United States through travel, study and work. After implementing restrictive policies during his first term, Trump could further tighten visa regulations.

Northern Ireland security concerns and protocol

Ireland's national security is linked to that of the United States through the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Brexit agreement which guarantees a “soft border” between the Republic and Northern Ireland.

In 2019, as the British government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson attempted to tear up the Protocol, Trump – displaying ignorance of both decades of tension and the prospect of renewed violence – proclaimed the border “ Build a wall.”

Trump's distaste for NATO, with his repeated threats to reduce the US contribution, could endanger European security. Although Ireland is not a NATO member, it has stepped up cooperation with the 32-nation bloc, amid a 33-month-old Russian invasion of Ukraine and a threat from Moscow in the sea. 'Ireland.

If the US approach to security changes under Trump, Ireland will need guarantees from Washington that it is still protected by Washington. However, there is no indication that Trump and his entourage will consider this a priority.

Ireland's diplomatic position could also be affected by Trump's Middle East policies.

Amid Israel's open-ended war on Gaza, Ireland supported a state of Palestine and an unconditional ceasefire. He criticized the massacres and humanitarian crisis caused by Israeli military operations and, more recently, Israel's airstrikes and ground invasion in Lebanon.

Trump wholeheartedly supports Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During his first term, he moved the US embassy to Jerusalem and supported the expansion of Israeli settlements in the Palestinian West Bank. He reportedly told Netanyahu to do the right thing in Gaza and Lebanon. His appointments of pro-Zionists like Mike Huckabee and Steven Witkoff, respectively US ambassador to Israel and special envoy for the Middle East, have strengthened this position.

Affect Irish political culture

While Trump may not have a direct effect on the upcoming Irish elections, his presence could influence the language and priorities of Irish political discourse. America First presents a vision of nationalism, economic independence and international relations that intersects with Irish debates on neutrality, relations with the European Union and foreign investment.

Politicians could frame their campaigns with an emphasis on economic stability, a pragmatic corporate tax policy and a responsible response to international developments. But Trump's invective on issues such as immigration could push Irish politicians to frame their policies in opposition to or in alignment with that rhetoric. His remarks on strengthening borders, travel bans and reducing visas could indirectly influence the policy of the Republic.

Ireland has long been a destination for immigrants, particularly those seeking opportunities in technology and other sectors fueled by American business and investment. This country also has a long history of emigration and many Irish people rely on US visas to work and vacation.

If Trump's immigration policies become more restrictive and he raises the toxic temperature on social media, Ireland may need to consider ways to protect itself from the pernicious effects.

A sensible and prudent policy

After his congratulatory phone call to Trump, Irish Taioseach Simon Harris described an unwavering alliance: “With the United States and Ireland's shared commitment to democracy and international law,

we can and will meet these challenges.

Harris added powerful mythology, 100 years after Washington established diplomatic relations with Dublin: “Ireland and the United States have deep, historic people-to-people ties, and we

we will strive to make them even stronger in the years to come.

It's a sensible policy. Given Trump's approach of rewarding flatterers and attacking critics, there is no need to provoke antagonism before he even takes office.

But a sensible policy must also be a prudent policy. The Trump administration will be important for jobs, economic relations and the future of its Irish businesses. This will affect the future of Ireland's security and development.

As Ireland prepares for its own elections, stability and strong international relations will be the watchwords. But it is a hallmark of the Trumpian era that the hard work doesn't begin until Jan. 20, when Donald Trump takes the oath of office on the steps of the Capitol his supporters invaded four years earlier.