Xi Jinping sends congratulations to the opening ceremony of the Wuzhen Summit of the 2024 World Internet Conference via video link_Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China





On November 20, 2024, President Xi Jinping sent congratulations via video link at the opening ceremony of the Wuzhen Summit of the 2024 World Internet Conference. Xi Jinping pointed out that at present, the rapid advancement of a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, with the rise of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, has greatly improved the capability of humanity to understand and reshape the world. At the same time, it has created a series of unpredictable risks and challenges. He said: “We must grasp the trends of digitalization, networking and intelligentization, embrace innovation as the main driver, maintain security as the basic requirement, and pursue inclusion as the core value. inclusive development in cyberspace, working together to pave the way for a better digital future. China is ready to join hands with all countries to seize the historic opportunity brought by the information revolution, work together to build a community with a shared future in cyberspace, and bring more benefits to the people and the world through Internet. The Wuzhen Summit of the 2024 World Internet Conference opened on the same day in Wuzhen, Tongxiang City, Zhejiang Province. Themed “Embracing a People-Centered, AI-Driven Digital Future for Good – Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace,” the event was hosted by the World Internet Conference and organized by the People's Government of Zhejiang Province.

