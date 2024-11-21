Imran Khan arrested by Rawalpindi police in protest case – Pakistan





Pakistan

Imran Khan arrested by Rawalpindi police in protest case

The PTI founder will be produced in court today (Thursday) for remand.

Updated on: Thu November 21, 2024 01:22:05 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was arrested by Rawalpindi police on Wednesday evening in connection with a protest case, hours after the High Court ruled Islamabad (IHC) granted him bail in the Toshakhana case.

According to details, Imran Khan was arrested in a case registered at the New Town police station on charges related to his alleged involvement in the violent protest organized by the PTI.

The arrest took place at Adiala Prison, where Imran Khan is currently detained. Charges filed against him at the New Town police station include arson, stone throwing and damage to government property. The case also includes terrorism-related charges.

A Rawalpindi Police spokesperson informed that a team led by SSP Investigation was questioning Imran Khan. The PTI founder will be produced in court today (Thursday) for remand.

IMRAN KHAN GOT BAIL IN TOSHAKHANA REFERENCE

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in connection with the new Toshakhana reference.

The court ordered Khan to submit two sureties of Rs 1 million each and ordered him to appear before the trial court. The judge ordered the prison authorities to release the PTI founder.

During the hearing, the FIA ​​prosecutor said that the media will exonerate the PTI founder even before the court verdict. The judge asked the police officer to stay away from the media.

Earlier, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC had remarked that when the PTI held the reins of government, it did not respond to questions seeking details about Toshakhana.

Hearing Khan's bail application in the fresh Toshakhana reference, Justice Aurangzeb questioned the respondent's counsel about the method used to determine the prices of jewelry and other gifts received by the former prime minister and his marry.

