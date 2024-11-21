Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposes 7 'key pillars' to strengthen India's ties with CARICOM countries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed seven “key pillars” to strengthen ties between India and the Caribbean Community, saying New Delhi is “totally committed” to taking the relationship to new heights.

Modi made the remarks on Wednesday while joining leaders of Caribbean partner countries for the second India-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) summit.

The Prime Minister arrived in Guyana earlier today – the first visit by an Indian head of state in over 50 years.

“Prime Minister @narendramodi co-chaired the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit, alongside Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell of Grenada, current Chairman of CARICOM,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) said in an article on X.

Leaders at the summit discussed ways to strengthen ties in areas such as economic cooperation, agriculture and food security, health and pharmaceuticals, and science and innovation.

At the summit, Prime Minister Modi proposed seven key pillars to strengthen India-CARICOM ties.

The seven pillars listed by Modi also form the acronym CARICOM. These are capacity building, agriculture and food security, renewable energy and climate change, innovation, technology and trade, cricket and culture, economy ocean and medicine and health care.

Stressing that relations between India and CARICOM countries are based on “our common past experiences, our common current needs and our common aspirations for the future”, Modi said: “India is fully committed to these relationships to new heights.”

“In all our efforts, we have focused on the concerns of the South and its priorities,” he said, according to an MEA statement.

Modi said, “To promote the five Ts – commerce, technology, tourism, talent and tradition, an online portal could be created to connect the private sector and stakeholders of all countries. »

“India is making progress in the SME (small and medium enterprise) sector. At last year's India-CARICOM meeting, we announced a $1 million grant for the SME sectors. We should now focus on its implementation,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi said: “We will also work towards building a forensic center for the CARICOM region. In India, we created the iGOT Karmayogi portal to build ongoing “capacity” among civil servants. This portal offers online courses on technology, administration, law and education. A similar portal can be created for CARICOM countries.

In his closing remarks, the Prime Minister said: “I am pleased that India and all our friends in CARICOM agree that reforms are needed in global institutions. »

“They need to adapt to today's world and society. This is the need of the hour. For this to become a reality, close cooperation with CARICOM and support from CARICOM is very important,” he added.

CARICOM Heads of Government and the Prime Minister last met in 2019 on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where they discussed modalities of cooperation in the areas of renewable energy and climate change thanks to a $150 million line of credit from India.

During the summit, Guyanese President Irfaan Ali said: “(I would like to) thank you and the people of India for your selflessness in delivering the first round of vaccines to this region during the Covid pandemic. »

Ali also said: “India has an influential voice in the international community. You are launching a scheme for the South. Your recent presidency of the G20… underlines your commitment to advancing the aspirations of the South.”

“We commend India's unwavering commitment to the sustainable development of the region, particularly in this complex and interconnected era of globalization. It is clear to us that the challenges we face can only be addressed effective…” he said.

According to the MEA, there are approximately 3,20,000 people of Indian origin in Guyana.

CARICOM is a grouping of twenty-one countries: fifteen member states and six associate members, according to its website.

It is home to approximately sixteen million citizens, 60 percent of whom are under the age of 30, and belong to the major ethnic groups of indigenous peoples, Africans, Indians, Europeans, Chinese, Portuguese and Javanese, the website says.

The Prime Minister arrived in Guyana from Brazil, where he attended the G20 summit and also met with world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Modi had earlier visited Nigeria, where he held bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the Indian community.

Published on: November 21, 2024

Set