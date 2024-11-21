We approve of Ahok and Anies





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Spokesperson for the Pramono Anung-Rano Karno winning team, Chico Hakim, admitted that he was not worried about the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) providing support to Ridwan Kamil (RK)-Suswono (RIDO) pair. Chico said that in a democracy, providing support is the right of every citizen. Additionally, Pramono would also pray that Jokowi would still be in good health. “Because it's for us approval it's important, but we never worry about it approval “which targeted our competitors,” Chico said during a meeting in Cikini, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (11/20/2024). He went on to admit that he was more concerned about abuse of power, welfare spending by the APBN or interference from authorities. However, he believes that these things will not happen in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections. “So that means approval it's just safe. “We also have the support of figures who, of course, are still very popular among Jakarta residents, such as Pak Ahok and Pak Anies, whose work is still felt by Jakarta residents,” continued Chico. Meanwhile, Chico explained that while endorsements are a valuable thing, from the start, duo number three will focus on finding problems, on socializing themselves and their ideas to communities that are still marginalized. “[Masyarakat] “It’s in the slums, behind the luxury of Jakarta, where the real voices are found,” he said. Chico is also optimistic that Jakarta's legislative elections can last one round, as Pramono-Rano also enjoys the support of Anak Abah and Ahokers. Meanwhile, the number three pair also take to the field often. “Yes, God willing, not only because of this, but earlier, because according to Bawaslu data, those who experienced the most intense and massive downward movement were our candidate pairs,” a Chico said.



Check out other news and articles at Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bisnis.com/read/20241121/638/1817774/jokowi-dukung-rido-jubir-pramono-rano-kami-di-endorse-ahok-dan-anies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos