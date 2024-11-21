



She succeeded! I thought this wasn't possible, but Nadine Dorries' political thriller Downfall is worse than The Plot, released a year ago. In this fantasy about the downfall of Boris Johnson, she portrayed villains Michael Gove, Dominic Cummings and a party member called Dougie Smith. Same in this sequel, except she dropped the pseudonyms Dr. No, the Dark Lord and the Wolf. I alarmed my colleagues as I consumed its 320 pages in a quiet corner of the office, groaning like someone who has eaten too many Jerusalem artichokes. If Kemi wins, the people behind her will be Gove, Smith and Cummings. Behind every sleight of hand in the Conservative Party there is one, Smith, Cummings or Gove. The damage caused by the endless meddling of Gove, Cummings and Smith If it's not Dougie Smith in the background wreaking havoc, it's Gove or Cummings engineered by Smith with the help of Cummings and Gove vote Kemi gets Gove, Dougie, Cummings. Again and again. The comments, extruded like raw pasta, on events in the Conservative Party, from Boris Johnson's resignation to October's leadership contest, are attributed to anonymous informants. It's not just that they look like sock puppets, it's that all the socks are the same color. I expect there will be another weird one in the washing machine. They share a tunnel vision centered on the Gove, Cummings, Smith triad. And they all speak with the same voice, except when one says: Nadine, you're so glamorous, real Hollywood, you're going to have a blast, with her pretty accent. This is where the book takes a surprising turn, with accounts of group homosexual activity told by two anonymous members of Westminster staff. I agreed to meet with them on Zoom. After 10 minutes of chatting, they revealed that they were gay and thought they might want to become MPs at some point in their lives. Yes, it's a slippery slope. Zoom calls, cheerfulness, then wanting to become a Conservative MP.

