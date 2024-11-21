Almost executed during Jokowi era, released during Prabowo era





Philippine drug lord Mary Jane Veloso was nearly executed in Indonesia under President Joko Widodo and is now set to be released under President Prabowo Subianto. Photo/SINDOnews.com

MANILA – Mary Jane Veloso, sentenced to death for original drug case Filipina, The Indonesian authorities will release him and return to his country. This was stated yesterday by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sentenced to death for original drug caseThe Indonesian authorities will release him and return to his country. This was stated yesterday by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. This woman, accused of being a drug lord, has been detained in Indonesia since 2010 and was nearly executed by an Indonesian firing squad in 2025, under President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Mary Jane Veloso, a housekeeper and mother of two, was arrested in the city of Yogyakarta for transporting 2.6 kg of heroin hidden in a suitcase in 2010. “Ultimately, the goal is not just for him to be transferred, but for our president… to grant his pardon,” Foreign Ministry official Eduardo Jose de Vega said during at a press conference in Manila, the capital of the Philippines. Indonesia has not requested any compensation for Mary Jane Veloso's transfer, the timing of which has not yet been decided, the official said. Mary Jane Veloso was spared from the firing squad at the last minute in 2015, after Philippine authorities requested it from the then-Indonesian president; Joko Widodo, to allow him to testify against members of a human and drug trafficking network. The execution of eight other drug trafficking convicts remains ongoing, with the suspension of Veloso's sentence called a delay by Jokowi, whose presidential term ended last month. “After more than a decade of diplomacy and consultations with the Indonesian government, we managed to delay his execution long enough to reach an agreement to finally bring him back to the Philippines,” President Marcos said in a statement, as cited by ReutersThursday (11/21/2024). He praised Indonesia's shared commitment to justice and compassion and thanked Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

