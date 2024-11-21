Texas offers Donald Trump a huge ranch for a mass deportation plan





Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham proposed President-elect Donald Trump use a 1,402-acre ranch in Starr County on the U.S.-Mexico border for facility construction expulsion.

Buckingham, a Republican, made the offer in a letter sent to Trump on Tuesday in which she pledged support for what she described as “the largest deportation of violent criminals in the history of the country.”

Trump has made combating illegal immigration a key part of his successful 2024 presidential campaign. Speaking at a rally in October, the then-Republican candidate said he he won, “the border would be sealed. The invasion would be stopped. The migrant flights would stop.” On Monday, Trump indicated he planned to declare a national emergency and deploy the military to help with evictions in a message posted on his Truth Social website.

In his letter to Trump, Buckingham said: “The Texas General Land Office (GLO) currently owns 1,402 acres of land approximately 35 miles west of McAllen, Texas.

“My office is fully prepared to enter into an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security…or the United States Border Patrol to permit the construction of a facility for the processing, detention, and coordination of the largest expulsion of violent criminals in the nation's history.

The Texas General Land Office told Newsweek that Buckingham was offering the incoming Trump administration the land for lease.

Buckingham said in the letter that “less than 24 hours” after the GLO purchased the ranch, she “granted a 7,681-foot-long (1.45 mile) easement across the property, permitting the construction of our Texas border wall.” She said the previous owner “refused to allow construction of the wall” and “actively blocked law enforcement from accessing the property.”

A photograph released by the Texas General Land Office in October showing part of the 1,402-acre ranch he purchased along the Rio Grande River.

In June 2021, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that the state would build a wall along its border with Mexico. According to the Texas Tribune, as of July 2024, some 34 miles of steel bollards had been constructed along the state's 1,254-mile border. During his campaign for the 2016 presidential election, Trump pledged to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, although only a small portion was completed during his first term. At the Republican National Committee in July, he said “finishing the wall” would be a priority for his second term.

Buckingham's proposed 1,402-acre ranch site is currently in agricultural use and produces a range of products, including onions, grains, corn, cotton and soybeans, according to GLO's press release issued after its purchase in October.

In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, Buckingham explained why she proposed the ranch as an eviction site, describing it as “easy to build,” near the Rio Grande River and close to several airports.

She added: “We thought the Trump administration probably needed deportation centers because we have a lot of these violent criminals that we need to arrest and get out of our country.”

According to the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute, “immigrants in the United States commit crimes at lower rates than the U.S.-born population, despite critics' assertion that immigration is linked to higher rates of criminal activity.”

The think tank cited a 2020 study based on Texas Department of Public Safety data that showed immigrants, legal and illegal, were arrested at a rate less than half the rate of U.S.-born citizens for crimes involving violence and/or drugs.

On November 10, Trump announced that Tom Homan, previously acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), would be “responsible for all deportations of illegal aliens to their countries of origin.”

