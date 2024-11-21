What a National School Choice Program Could Look Like Under President Trump





For decades, lawmakers and advocates have tried unsuccessfully to create a sweeping federal school choice program that would allow families to use public resources to cover private school tuition or educational expenses at home.

Now both supporters and detractors of the policy see the political stars aligning.

Former President Donald Trump is preparing to enter the White House for the second time. His choice for education secretary, Linda McMahon, a former professional wrestling executive, who heads the America First Policy Institute, a think tank that supports private school vouchers.

Republicans will control both houses of Congress. And states across the country are adopting education savings accounts, tax credit scholarships and other policies that leverage taxpayer resources to provide parents with K-12 options beyond their local public school. In fact, at least 28 states now have some sort of private school choice program, according to an Education Week analysis.

The environment has completely changed, said Betsy DeVos, who served as U.S. education secretary during Trump's first term and spent her career advocating for choice. I think more members of Congress and [their staff] are better informed about what educational freedom really is and what it means. Education freedom programs have made progress in their own states, and they are beginning to see the fruits of it.

Sasha Pudelski, co-chair of the National Coalition for Public Education, a lobbying coalition that works to keep public funds in public schools, agrees that a shift has occurred since Trump's first term, which did not seen only modest political victories in the area of ​​private schools. choice, including a provision in the 2017 tax overhaul law that allowed families to use 529 college savings accounts for K-12 private school tuition.

Private school vouchers have increasingly become a key Republican value, said Pudelski, who is also advocacy director for AASA, the school superintendents association. It's different this time.

The proposal that seems most likely to cross the finish line in a second Trump term: a new federal tax credit for individuals and businesses that donate to organizations providing private college scholarships to students.

The program would provide scholarships to help families cover private school tuition, but also other opportunities including tutoring, Advanced Placement testing fees, special education services, educational technology, educational materials and vocational training for secondary school students.

Earlier this year, a bill creating the program, which would be funded at $5 billion a year for four years, passed the House Ways and Means Committee, which oversees taxation. It has more than 150 GOP co-sponsors in the House, representing more than half of the Republicans in the House.

Similar legislation has also been introduced in the Democratic-controlled Senate, where it is unlikely to be approved this year. Next January, an exclusively Republican Congress will give it new momentum, even if supporters and detractors agree that its adoption is not a sure thing.

The environment is completely changed when it comes to school choice, says Betsy DeVos

Although private school choice has long been a priority for many Republicans, other Republicans, particularly those in rural areas, have historically opposed it because it diverts public funds from school districts in certain parts of the country where there is no private school for miles around.

Meanwhile, Republican allies, including the conservative Heritage Foundation, also question whether the federal government should play a major role in anything related to K-12 education, even though it favors 'a policy they support at the state level, such as choosing a private school.

That opposition helped doom a behind-the-scenes effort to include a similar federal tax credit scholarship program in Trump's sweeping 2017 tax reform legislation, DeVos said in a recent wide-ranging interview with Education Week.

Frankly, there wasn't enough support within the Republican caucuses at the time, she said, adding that the policy can actually be implemented through a federal tax credit , without creating new federal bureaucracies, new departments or agencies or anything.

Meanwhile, Pudelski and others prepare their opposition. They plan to emphasize that private schools can choose to turn away students, including English learners and special education students.

Supporters of choice are better prepared this time, Pudelski acknowledged. But we will continue to insist that vouchers don't work for rural communities, that these programs provide a voucher for the rich kids who are already participating. [private] schools, and the accountability issues of allowing these programs to teach what they want and educate who they want.

How the latest private school choice proposal is designed to overcome traditional resistance

The scholarship tax credit legislation appears designed to avoid the political and procedural pitfalls that have doomed previous choice efforts.

It is designed to be integrated into a broader reconciliation package dealing with taxes and mandatory spending programs. That means it would only need a simple majority to pass in both chambers and would not be subject to a filibuster, which requires 60 senators to allow a bill to advance. Republicans will hold 53 seats in the House in January.

Families who earn less than 300 percent of the median income in their area of ​​the country would be eligible for the scholarships. That would cover about 85 to 90 percent of students in each state, said John Schilling, senior adviser to Invest in Education, a coalition that supports the proposal.

Most private school choice programs aimed at first generations, including a voucher program for Washington-area families, were aimed at students from low-income households. But the tax credit program is deliberately designed to ensure that middle-class families can also participate, Schilling explained.

Schilling hopes the breadth of potential uses, which go well beyond private school tuition, will also help build support for the proposal, particularly among rural lawmakers. In fact, the House's lead sponsor, Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., represents one of the least densely populated congressional districts in the country.

In the past, Schilling would go to meetings with some Republican congressmen and they would tell him, “I don't have a private school within 200 miles of my district.” Why should I vote for this? Schilling said. Allowing families to use the money for things like tutoring or online classes answers that question, he said.

Instead of having the federal government manage the program and thus adding to the bureaucracy that has become anathema in many Republican Party political circles, the money would be distributed by scholarship-granting nonprofits. Individuals could contribute up to 10 percent of their taxable income, while businesses could give up to 5 percent. The model was launched in Arizona in 1997.

Many of these nonprofits already exist in states. Schilling expects more to spring up, even in the most remote parts of the country, once the bill passes. Each state would receive at least $20 million per year. Beyond that, funds would be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The organizations that award scholarships decide how much to offer through scholarships. And they could be combined with other programs of choice. The more than two dozen states that already have private school choice programs, whether vouchers, education savings accounts, or tax credit scholarships , could choose to use federal resources to improve what they already offer students, Schilling said.

Smith, the Nebraska Republican, has already discussed the legislation with the Trump team, he said.

We know that families with sufficient means have choices, Smith said. This is about giving families who do not have the financial resources the means to choose a school. It's about empowering families across America.

But Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said voters sent a clear message on Election Day: They didn't want to see public funds diverted to private schools.

Voters in three states, including Kentucky and Nebraska, where Republicans have won state and national elections, have rejected efforts to expand or codify private school choice, she noted.

They rejected private school vouchers every time they appeared on the ballot, she said. They want their public schools to be strengthened.

There are other potential avenues for private school choice legislation

The tax credit scholarship program likely won't be the only piece of legislation introduced early next year, when a new Republican Congress is in place.

Republicans are still likely to promote long-standing ideas, like making Title I grants transferable, meaning they could follow children to the school of their choice. This proposal has been in the works for years and has resurfaced as part of Project 2025, a broad conservative policy document developed by the Heritage Foundation.

In fact, it was approved by the House nearly a decade ago as part of an initial bill that ultimately became the Every Student Succeeds Act, but was not part of the ultimate bipartisan compromise.

Republicans could also seek to expand the DC Opportunity Scholarship program, which provides vouchers for low-income students in Washington to attend private schools.

They may also lobby for education savings accounts, or ESAs, for groups of students over whom the federal government has special responsibility, such as those who live on Native American reservations and those whose families serve in the army.

And there could be a new effort to once again expand the use of 529 plans, to support homeschooling expenses.

