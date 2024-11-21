Xi Jinping meets with French President Emmanuel Macron_Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States of America





On the morning of November 19, 2024 local time, President Xi Jinping met with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro. Xi Jinping said China and France are independent, mature and responsible major countries. The bilateral relationship has unique strategic importance and global influence. In May this year, they presented a vision for Sino-French relations for the next 60 years and spoke with one voice on global challenges and sensitive issues, which had a broad and positive impact on the international community. The current international situation is experiencing many new changes. Leading the international community to address global challenges with unity is a responsibility shared by major countries like China and France. The two sides should deepen strategic communication, strengthen mutual support, maintain the momentum of steady and positive development of China-France relations, and make greater contributions to the healthy development of China-EU relations and world peace and stability. Xi Jinping stressed that China is willing to continue to strengthen high-level exchanges with France, continuously deepen cultural, educational, subnational and youth exchanges and cooperation, and promote closer ties between the two peoples. . The third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee launched a new round of reform and opening-up in China, which will bring new opportunities for Sino-French cooperation and broad prospects for practical cooperation between the two sides. Xi Jinping expressed hope that the two sides will make good use of mechanisms such as the high-level economic and financial dialogue and the Joint Committee on Economy and Trade to tap the potential for cooperation, complement each other's strengths, properly resolve disputes and achieve results. mutual benefit and win-win results. Emmanuel Macron said that President Xi Jinping made a successful visit to France in May this year. They together celebrated the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between France and China. Today's world is full of instabilities and uncertainties. France is willing to work with China to seriously implement the joint agreements reached between the two heads of state, continue to strengthen high-level exchanges, increase people-to-people exchanges, pursue traditional friendship and forge a new type of relations between the two countries. state relations. France adheres to strategic independence and is willing to engage in dialogue and cooperation with China in the spirit of mutual respect, properly manage economic and trade disputes, and maintain the healthy and steady development of bilateral economic and trade relations. and to strengthen cooperation on climate change. global governance of artificial intelligence and other areas. The two sides exchanged views on the Ukrainian crisis. Xi Jinping stressed that China's position on the Ukraine crisis is consistent. China hopes for a de-escalation of the conflict, does not want to see the crisis spill over or the escalation of the war, and will continue to play a constructive role in its own way to promote a ceasefire and end the conflict. war. Cai Qi and Wang Yi, among others, were present at the meeting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://us.china-embassy.gov.cn/eng/zgyw/202411/t20241121_11530431.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos