Lobbyist had access to Parliament for 18 months due to 'administrative error'





A lobbyist who recently worked for a company partly owned by two sanctioned oligarchs inadvertently gained access to Parliament for almost 18 months due to an administrative error.

Mark Fullbrook, a registered corporate lobbyist and former chief of staff to Liz Truss during her brief tenure as prime minister, had held a parliamentary pass sponsored by his wife, Lorraine Fullbrook, since at least November 2022. Baroness Fullbrook, who was made a life peer by Boris Johnson shortly after her husband helped run his 2019 leadership campaign, has been on extended leave since December 2022. The pass should have been canceled at that time, but it was not deactivated until May 2024, almost a year and a half later. Sources told Tortoise they had seen Fullbrook on the Westminster estate, in areas such as Portcullis House, the center of parliamentary meetings at that time. A House of Lords spokesperson told Tortoise this was due to an administrative error. There is no suggestion of wrongdoing on Fullbrook's part. Why this story? Drawing on thousands of pages of publicly available information, Tortoise created the Peer Review, an interactive tool to help the public better understand how the 830 members of the House of Lords spend their time, what interests they represent and if they fulfill their constitutional obligations. advisory role in government policy and accountability. This article is part of a series we will be publishing over the next two weeks to shed light on the functioning of an upper house that exists to serve a democracy but is not democratic; a chamber that Labor governments have repeatedly attempted to reform, but with limited success. The House of Lords is 1,000 years old. It's time we know what motivates him. See the full series. Spouses and partners who obtain a parliamentary pass enjoy many of the same benefits as MPs and their peers. They are allowed to bring up to six guests onto the estate, can use restaurants and bars to entertain their guests and have special access to parts of the House of Lords. Importantly, the pass allows easy access to ministers, MPs, peers and political advisors. However, sponsors and their spouses must both confirm that the pass will be used for social purposes only, not work. During this period, Fullbrook Strategies has signed up a number of clients, including LTS Advisory, a subsidiary of the LetterOne Group co-founded by Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven. The two men were both sanctioned by the UK in March 2022, following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. LTS was listed as a Fullbrooks client from October 2023 to Q2 2024. A LetterOne spokesperson recently said this related to a short project last year, with Fullbrook subsequently only providing a service press clippings. Fullbrook has also represented firearms giant Sig Sauer, wind farm developer Cerulean Winds, the Moroccan embassy in the UK and Sant Global, a procurement and supply company. Sant is in a 100 million dispute with the UK government over a Covid contract to provide lateral flow tests. The contract was terminated due to concerns about the safety of workers at the Chinese factory where they were manufactured. A visual guide to one of the largest unelected chambers in the world

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tortoisemedia.com/2024/11/21/lobbyist-had-access-to-parliament-for-18-months-due-to-administrative-error/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos