Donald Trump's new Hush-Money case sentencing date: 2029?





Photo: Jabin Botsford/Piscine/Getty Images

In May, a Manhattan jury voted to convict Donald Trump of 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence during an election year on alleged affair. The conclusion of the secret trial left a slim possibility of a potential prison sentence for Trump as he seeks to win a second term in the White House. But the chances of the president-elect being convicted before his inauguration in January became even slimmer this week as prosecutors in the case floated the idea of ​​freezing the proceedings until the end of Trump's term.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose team prosecuted Trump's case, indicated Tuesday that he would not object to postponing Trump's sentencing hearing, which is currently scheduled on November 26. In a letter to Judge Juan Merchan, Bragg said his office intends to challenge Trump. Legal teams planned a motion to dismiss the case outright, but acknowledged the calendar would have to be cleared to allow for litigation and asked for a Dec. 9 deadline to respond. And Bragg raised the possibility of halting the proceedings until Trump has served his term, a move that would freeze the case until 2029.

Given the need to balance competing constitutional interests, consideration should be given to various non-removal options that may address concerns raised by pending post-trial criminal proceedings during the presidency, such as postponing all remaining criminal proceedings until after the end of the trial. end of the defendants' next presidential term, the letter reads.

On Wednesday, Trump lawyers Todd Blanche and Emil Bove submitted their own letter to Merchan, calling the Braggs case politically motivated and fatally flawed and saying the case should be quickly dismissed. The attorneys asked until Dec. 20 to file their motion to dismiss.

Immediate dismissal of this case is required by the Federal Constitution, the Presidential Transition Act of 1963, and the interests of justice to facilitate the orderly transition of executive power following President Trump's landslide victory in the presidential election. 2024, they write.

Merchan has yet to weigh in on Braggs' recommendation regarding the path forward. On Tuesday, the judge was expected to issue his ruling following a request from Trump's legal team to review the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's seismic ruling on presidential immunity on his conviction and the case in its entirety. Under the 6-3 decision, divided along ideological lines, past and future presidents cannot be prosecuted for official acts performed while in office. Merchan was originally supposed to issue his ruling last week, but postponed his decision after lawyers for both sides requested additional time to determine how to proceed following Trump's Election Day victory.

The effects of the Supreme Court's decision were immediate, causing the first of many delays in Trump's sentencing in the hush-hush case. The federal government's lawsuits against Trump were also blocked by the courts' ruling. Judge Aileen Cannon, who had always been friendly toward Trump, completely dismissed the Justice Department's classified documents case. Special counsel Jack Smith was also forced to revise his office's election subversion indictment, stripping that case of any allegations that could constitute an official act. Although Smith initially insisted that both cases would remain alive, he indicated his intention to end the prosecution in light of Trump's election. The Justice Department has long had a policy of refraining from prosecuting a sitting president.

Subscribe to the Intelligencer newsletter

Daily news on the politics, business and technology that shapes our world.

Vox Media, LLC Terms of Use and Privacy Notice

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and agree to receive email correspondence from us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/donald-trumps-new-hush-money-case-sentencing-date-2029.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos