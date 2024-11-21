Politics
PM Modi meets Caribbean leaders at India-CARICOM summit to strengthen ties
Georgetown:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met top leaders of Caribbean countries here on the sidelines of the India-CARICOM summit and discussed strengthening bilateral ties and strengthening cooperation in several key areas.
The Prime Minister arrived in Guyana earlier today – the first visit by an Indian head of state to the country in over 50 years.
He met leaders of Caribbean partner countries on the sidelines of the second India-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) summit on Wednesday.
“Had a great meeting with Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana. The President himself has strong ties with India,” PM Modi said in a message on X.
The two leaders reviewed bilateral development cooperation, particularly in sectors such as skills development, capacity building, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, education and energy.
“India will always be a trusted partner for Guyana in sectors such as infrastructure, shipping, technology and much more,” he said, describing the country’s support as “remarkable”. of the Caribbean to initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the Global Biofuels Alliance. .
He also met with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley.
“During the meeting, the Prime Minister of Barbados announced her Government's decision to award the Prime Minister with the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados, in recognition of his leadership in providing assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic and its commitment to India-Barbados relations,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an article on he indicated.
“This high-level engagement provided an opportunity for the two leaders to reaffirm and strengthen India-Barbados relations while reviewing ongoing cooperation in several key areas, including health and pharmaceutical industry and collaboration at the United Nations,” the statement added.
Prime Minister Modi also met his Bahamian counterpart Philip Davis and had a “fruitful” discussion focused on strengthening economic ties, action on climate change and green partnerships.
“The leaders also exchanged views on the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign,” the MEA said in an X post.
On the sidelines of the India-CARICOM summit, Prime Minister Modi also met Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago.
He congratulated Dr Rowley for adopting India's flagship UPI platform. “The leaders discussed ways to strengthen relations in the areas of digital transformation, health, defense and maritime security, transportation and cultural exchanges,” the MEA said in another post.
The two leaders also witnessed the exchange of a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of integrated automatic primary processing activities of fruits and vegetables in Trinidad and Tobago.
Prime Minister Modi also met Suriname President Chan Santokhi and the two leaders reviewed the progress of the bilateral partnership and highlighted the importance of strengthening economic cooperation.
“They agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in areas such as defense and security, trade, agriculture, digital initiatives including UPI, ICT, healthcare, traditional medicine and pharmaceuticals, capacity building, human resource development, cultural and people-to-people engagements,” the MEA said.
The Prime Minister also met Roosevelt Skerrit, his Dominican counterpart, whom he thanked for the presentation of the country's highest distinction.
Dominica has bestowed its highest award on Prime Minister Modi for his contributions to the Caribbean nation during the COVID-19 pandemic and his dedication to strengthening the bilateral partnership.
“The leaders explored opportunities for cooperation in areas such as climate resilience, health care, capacity building and deepening people-to-people ties. They also discussed cooperation at the United Nations,” a statement said. indicated the MEA.
Prime Minister Modi also held a meeting with Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne.
“The Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Browne for successfully hosting the 4th SIDS Conference. Prime Minister Browne appreciated the CARICOM Seven-Pillar Plan presented by the Prime Minister at the summit. The leaders exchanged points views on issues of trade and investment, capacity building of SIDS and action on climate change Prime Minister Browne announced his support for India's permanent membership in the Security Council. 'UN,' the ministry said in a message on X.
The Prime Minister also met with the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J Pierre, on the sidelines of the summit.
“Both sides exchanged views on cooperation in the areas of capacity building, education, health, cricket and yoga and highlighted the need to further strengthen bilateral relations between India and Saint Lucia,” the MEA said.
At the India-CARICOM Summit, the Prime Minister proposed seven key pillars to strengthen ties between India and the Caribbean Community, saying New Delhi is committed to taking these relations to new heights.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-modi-meets-caribbean-leaders-at-india-caricom-summit-to-strengthen-ties-7068012
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- INQToday: Clemency for Mary Jane Veloso? Marcos says everything is on the table
- Israeli settlers burn cars in West Bank attack
- President Xi Jinping begins state visit to Brazil
- PM Modi calls Guyana visit 'important milestone', recalls centuries-old ties between two nations | News from India
- Is the big rift between Turkey and Israel real?
- Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings (Half PPR)
- Hear what senior GOP senator Matt Gaetz had to say about the ethics report
- How theSkimm founder's commitment to health issues inspired a movement to help women prioritize their health
- Critical landmarks for earthquake building audits
- Latest political news: Sir Tony Blair pays tribute to 'extraordinary' John Prescott after his death aged 86 | Political news
- Table tennis organization, UTT signs MOU
- After sending an invitation, RK hopes Jokowi will attend the big campaign at Banteng Square