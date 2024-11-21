PM Modi meets Caribbean leaders at India-CARICOM summit to strengthen ties

The Prime Minister arrived in Guyana earlier today.

Georgetown:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met top leaders of Caribbean countries here on the sidelines of the India-CARICOM summit and discussed strengthening bilateral ties and strengthening cooperation in several key areas.

The Prime Minister arrived in Guyana earlier today – the first visit by an Indian head of state to the country in over 50 years.

He met leaders of Caribbean partner countries on the sidelines of the second India-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) summit on Wednesday.

“Had a great meeting with Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana. The President himself has strong ties with India,” PM Modi said in a message on X.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral development cooperation, particularly in sectors such as skills development, capacity building, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, education and energy.

“India will always be a trusted partner for Guyana in sectors such as infrastructure, shipping, technology and much more,” he said, describing the country’s support as “remarkable”. of the Caribbean to initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the Global Biofuels Alliance. .

He also met with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley.

“During the meeting, the Prime Minister of Barbados announced her Government's decision to award the Prime Minister with the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados, in recognition of his leadership in providing assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic and its commitment to India-Barbados relations,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an article on he indicated.

“This high-level engagement provided an opportunity for the two leaders to reaffirm and strengthen India-Barbados relations while reviewing ongoing cooperation in several key areas, including health and pharmaceutical industry and collaboration at the United Nations,” the statement added.

Prime Minister Modi also met his Bahamian counterpart Philip Davis and had a “fruitful” discussion focused on strengthening economic ties, action on climate change and green partnerships.

“The leaders also exchanged views on the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign,” the MEA said in an X post.

On the sidelines of the India-CARICOM summit, Prime Minister Modi also met Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago.

He congratulated Dr Rowley for adopting India's flagship UPI platform. “The leaders discussed ways to strengthen relations in the areas of digital transformation, health, defense and maritime security, transportation and cultural exchanges,” the MEA said in another post.

The two leaders also witnessed the exchange of a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of integrated automatic primary processing activities of fruits and vegetables in Trinidad and Tobago.

Prime Minister Modi also met Suriname President Chan Santokhi and the two leaders reviewed the progress of the bilateral partnership and highlighted the importance of strengthening economic cooperation.

“They agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in areas such as defense and security, trade, agriculture, digital initiatives including UPI, ICT, healthcare, traditional medicine and pharmaceuticals, capacity building, human resource development, cultural and people-to-people engagements,” the MEA said.

The Prime Minister also met Roosevelt Skerrit, his Dominican counterpart, whom he thanked for the presentation of the country's highest distinction.

Dominica has bestowed its highest award on Prime Minister Modi for his contributions to the Caribbean nation during the COVID-19 pandemic and his dedication to strengthening the bilateral partnership.

“The leaders explored opportunities for cooperation in areas such as climate resilience, health care, capacity building and deepening people-to-people ties. They also discussed cooperation at the United Nations,” a statement said. indicated the MEA.

Prime Minister Modi also held a meeting with Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

“The Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Browne for successfully hosting the 4th SIDS Conference. Prime Minister Browne appreciated the CARICOM Seven-Pillar Plan presented by the Prime Minister at the summit. The leaders exchanged points views on issues of trade and investment, capacity building of SIDS and action on climate change Prime Minister Browne announced his support for India's permanent membership in the Security Council. 'UN,' the ministry said in a message on X.

The Prime Minister also met with the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J Pierre, on the sidelines of the summit.

“Both sides exchanged views on cooperation in the areas of capacity building, education, health, cricket and yoga and highlighted the need to further strengthen bilateral relations between India and Saint Lucia,” the MEA said.

At the India-CARICOM Summit, the Prime Minister proposed seven key pillars to strengthen ties between India and the Caribbean Community, saying New Delhi is committed to taking these relations to new heights.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)