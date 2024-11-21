Xi Jinping received by Lula at the Alvorada Palace





Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, at the Palacio da Alvorada, where he is making a state visit this Wednesday (20). Brasilia's agenda follows the Chinese leader's participation in the G20 summit, held in Rio de Janeiro, which ended last Tuesday (19). Xi Jinping arrived at Palcio da Alvorada around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The hotel where you are staying is located a few meters from the official residence of the Presidency of the Republic. In an official armored vehicle, the Asian leader accessed the main entrance of the building, got out of the vehicle and walked about 100 meters until he was received by President Lula and the First Lady, Janja da Silva , on a red carpet laid especially for their visit. Received with military honors, Xi Jinping reviewed the troops and followed, alongside President Lula, a graduation ceremony (troop parade) of the 1st Guard Cavalry Regiment, of the Brazilian Army, known as the name of Dragons of Independence. Then they joined Alvorada surrounded by Brazilian and Chinese children living in Brazil, who waved flags of both countries. At that time, a Chinese folk song was performed by a singer. The expanded meeting between the two delegations, made up of ministers of state from each party, is expected to last until around noon, when another ceremony will mark the signing of different acts between the governments. Subsequently, a statement by the presidents to the press is planned. The Chinese president and his delegation have lunch with Lula at the Alvorada Palace. At the end of the afternoon, a Chinese dinner will be served at the Itamaraty Palace, seat of Brazilian diplomacy. Xi Jinping is expected to leave Brazil on Thursday morning (21). Xi Jinping's visit, according to Itamaraty, follows the visit that Lula made to China in April 2023 and also takes place to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Trade flow reached a record of over $157 billion, with exports of $104 billion and imports of $53 billion. Brazil's surplus of $51 billion is equivalent to about 52% of the country's total trade balance. Brazilian exports to the Asian giant exceeded combined sales to the United States and the European Union in the same year. The expectation of the bilateral meeting between Brazil and China is the expansion of the strategic partnership and new trade agreements. One of them was announced yesterday by the Brazilian Export and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), in partnership with the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services (MDIC), which reached a new agreement with the Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee for the purchase of 240,000 tonnes of cereals in Brazil between 2025 and 2029. The value of the transaction is estimated at 2.5 billion US dollars. The previous commitment, of $500 million for the purchase of 120 thousand tons by the end of this year, was signed in June during a Brazilian mission to the country, the federal government reported.

