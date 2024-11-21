PM Modi proposes 7 key pillars to strengthen India-CARICOM ties





Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the India-CARICOM Summit in Georgetown on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, alongside Guyanese President Irfaan Ali. | Photo credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) proposed seven key pillars to strengthen ties between India and 'CARICOM' during his talks with Caribbean partner countries, focusing on areas such as trade, technology and tourism, among others. Mr. Modi, who arrived in Guyana on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, the first visit by an Indian head of state in over 50 years, made the remarks as he joined leaders of Caribbean partner countries for the second India- CARICOM in Guyana. They discussed ways to strengthen ties in areas such as economic cooperation, agriculture and food security, health and pharmaceuticals, and science and innovation. During the summit, Mr. Modi proposed seven key pillars to strengthen India-CARICOM ties. Mr. Modi also said that to promote the five Ts: commerce, technology, tourism, talent and tradition, an online portal could be created to connect the private sector and stakeholders of all countries. India is making progress in the SME (small and medium enterprise) sector. At last year’s India-CARICOM meeting, we announced a $1 million grant for the SME sectors. We should focus on its implementation now, Mr. Modi said. CARICOM Heads of Government and the Prime Minister last met in 2019 on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where they discussed modalities of cooperation in the areas of renewable energy and climate change thanks to a $150 million credit line from India. During the summit, Guyana President Irfaan Ali said: (I would like to) thank you and the people of India for your selflessness in delivering the first round of vaccines to this region during the COVID pandemic. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, there are approximately 3,20,000 people of Indian origin in Guyana. The Prime Minister arrived in Guyana from Brazil, where he attended the G20 summit and also met with world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Earlier, Mr. Modi visited Nigeria, where he held bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the Indian community.

