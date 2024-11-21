Donald Trump's Commerce secretary pick, Howard Lutnick, is a Wall Street titan who lost his brother and nearly 70 percent of his employees in the 9/11 attacks.





President-elect Donald Trump has named Howard Lutnick, the CEO known for his neck-and-neck rise to the upper echelons of Wall Street as well as his resilience after the September 11 attacks that devastated his company, as his choice for the post of Secretary of Commerce.

In this new role, Lutnick, who co-chaired Trump's transition team, will lead the new administration's tariff and trade strategy and retain direct responsibility for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, Trump said Tuesday in an article on Truth Social.

Lutnick, a longtime New York mover and shaker, became chairman and chief executive of Cantor Fitzgerald, a Wall Street investment banking and financial services firm, in the early 1990s, at just 29 years old.

Throughout the Trump 2024 campaign, Lutnick, who donated more than $1 million to Trump's super PAC and hosted a $15 million fundraiser at his Hamptons home this summer, has been one of the main economic advisors.

Lutnick was a leading voice in the Trump camp in favor of higher tariffs, aiming to reduce U.S. corporate taxes and protect U.S.-based businesses from foreign competition.

For months, many suspected that Trump would nominate Lutnick as Treasury secretary, a position that remains unfilled.

A representative for Lutnick did not immediately respond to Fortune's request for comment.

Lutnick, 63, quickly rose through the business ranks, but his beginnings were not easy: Both his parents had died by the time he was 18, leaving him and his two siblings to fend for themselves.

The New York native joined Cantor Fitzgerald as a bond trader shortly after graduating from college and quickly formed a close mentor-mentee relationship with the company's founder, Bernard Cantor.

Eight years after his arrival, Lutnick was named chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgeralds, having apparently managed to rise to the top while Cantor was on his deathbed and five years later became chairman.

There should be no hiding the fact that before and even after 9/11, Mr. Lutnick was widely hated in the industry, Susanne Craig wrote in the New York Times in 2011. A ruthless competitor, even by Wall Street standards, he's made more than a few enemies over the years. In 1996, as Mr. Cantor, his mentor, was dying, Mr. Lutnick fought with Mr. Cantor's wife, Iris, for control of Cantor Fitzgerald. She then barred him from the funeral.

Cantor Fitzgerald was brutalized by the September 11 attacks. The company was headquartered between the 101st and 105th floors of the North Tower of the World Trade Center; the hijacked flight impacted floors 93 through 99, leaving those on the Cantor floors with no means of escape.

Every employee that was in the office, 658 employees died that morning, representing almost 70% of the company's workforce. Lutnick was dropping his son off at preschool that morning and was not in the office, but his younger brother, Gary, also a Cantor employee, was killed. Cantor employees accounted for nearly one in four victims killed in New York that day.

After a week, Lutnick returned to the trading desk and, amid widespread criticism, announced that the company would cut the paychecks of its deceased employees. He then promised 25% of the company's profits over the next decade to their next of kin, as well as continued health insurance coverage. He also gave them $90 million from his personal savings.

Today, Lutnick is one of the longest-serving CEOs on Wall Street, with 41 years at the helm of Cantor Fitzgerald. During his tenure, Lutnick oversaw the $1.3 billion merger of BGC Partners, a financial services company, with eSpeed, an electronic bond trading platform, and also took Rumble, a video platform, public , via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Earlier this year, through BGC Group, where Lutnick is also CEO, he unveiled a futures exchange called FMX, which counts Morgan Stanley, Citi and Goldman Sachs among its financial partners. At the same time, its economic stake in the company is around 60%, compared to 25% twenty years ago.

In recent months, Lutnick balanced his CEO duties with his leadership of the Trump campaign by working for Cantor between 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., then 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., with Trump time in between, Wall Street said. Journal reported.

One of Trump's main talking points throughout his campaign has been his commitment to raising tariffs. As Commerce Secretary, Lutnick will be closer to that promise than any other appointee.

Rates are a great tool [for] the president to use, Lutnick told CNBC in October, arguing that the Trump administration would use tariffs to build.

If we want to make it in America, tax it, or if we compete with it, tax it, he added.

Lutnick has become increasingly close to Elon Musk, another key Trump adviser, the New York Times noted, and, given the Commerce Department's role in expanding high-speed Internet access, [Lutnick] could provide tech moguls Starlink with a significant boost.

As a member of the transition team, Lutnick was instrumental in recruiting and hiring. He promised to do the same thing as a member of the administration, NPR reported, by staffing the team exclusively with loyalists.

Many, however, have expressed concern about Lutnick's potential conflicts of interest, particularly regarding cryptocurrency; Cantor Fitzgerald manages a handful of reserve funds for Tether, a stablecoin.

