Latest political news: Sir Tony Blair pays tribute to 'extraordinary' John Prescott after his death aged 86 | Political news





By Richard Williams, journalist In the run-up to the 2005 general election, John Prescott traveled to Halesowen to make an election appearance alongside fellow Labor MP and Deputy Speaker Sylvia Heal, who was defending a relatively marginal seat there. As a reporter for the local newspaper, I was sent to try to chat with him at the newly renovated school he was visiting. So I set about thinking of a question with sufficient depth that might surprise the deputy prime minister, elicit an interesting response – and even provide an important article for the next edition of the newspaper. After following him throughout his tour of the school, I finally managed to find my way into a side room with a few political correspondents from national newspapers, where we were told we would each have a question . My turn came first and I started with the standard introduction. “Richard Williams, Halesowen Chronicle,” I said before launching into my carefully worded question. I finished asking my question (the details of which now escape me) and waited impatiently to see what I was sure the seasoned politician would flounder before offering a telling answer. I didn't have to wait long. “Are you Welsh?” he asked me. “Uh, no…” I stuttered, immediately embarrassed. He launched seamlessly into a rambling and completely irrelevant anecdote about Wales, while I stood silent, unable to react, my determined journalistic vigor having temporarily deserted me. A few minutes later we were led out of the room for his very important photo shoot outside of the school, me still in a state of confusion. As I returned to the office, dejected and completely empty-handed, I finally realized that his line must have been a reference to the prevalence of my surname in Wales. Less than a few years into my career, it was a valuable lesson on a personal level, but also an illuminating insight into John Prescott. A proud northerner and former trade unionist, this popular figure has often been described as a frank and sympathetic antidote to the glitz and media cynicism of New Labour. But as my personal experience demonstrated, this personality and this image of a man masked an innate cunning and a political instinct every bit as keen and effective as any of his colleagues.

