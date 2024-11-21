Is the big rift between Turkey and Israel real?

In recent months, media reports have suggested that long-standing relations between Israel and Turkey have reached a crisis point. breaking point especially as Israel intensifies its attacks against Gaza and Lebanon. These claims exploded after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement last Wednesday that Ankara had has currently severed all relations with Israel .

This assertion was, however, complicated by the response from the Israeli Foreign Ministry who declared that he was not aware of any change in the situation of relations with Turkey, despite the trade embargo imposed by Ankara last May.

Nevertheless, it is clear that the long-standing and generally cordial relations between Israel and Turkey are broken, mainly because of the policies of the current Israeli government. A protracted war in Gaza, a second war in Lebanon, the expansion of settlement activities in the West Bank and the intractable Palestinian question have led to the current impasse. Yet the long history of commitment and mutual interests suggests that their relationship will likely withstand current challenges.

A long history One of the most notable historical ties between Turkey and the Jewish community dates back to the Ottoman Empire, which provided refuge to Jews fleeing persecution in Europe. from the end of the 15thth century later . Ottoman Jews enjoyed privileges, such as holding key positions in state institutions and freely engaging in commercial activities. Today, the Jewish community in Türkiye, concentrated mainly in Istanbul, traces its roots to this era. The term Mousavi, a term derived from the biblical Moses and used in place of Jew, reflects an effort to avoid the negative connotations imposed by European prejudices. After World War II and the establishment of the State of Israel, the Mousavi community in Turkey continued to thrive, contrasting sharply with Jews in Arab countries, most of whom were excluded or forced to flee their country. To this day, the Mousavi community remains largely silent during periods of heightened tensions between Israel and Turkey, avoiding public involvement in conflicts such as those in Gaza and the West Bank and prioritizing its security and sustainability in Turkey . This legacy helped influence Ankara's post-World War II approach to the many Arab-Israeli conflicts. While Turkey was repeatedly confronted criticism of Arab states Since recognizing Israel in 1948, Ankara has generally maintained a balanced position, largely due to pressure from its American and European NATO allies.

National considerations Over the decades, relations between Israel and Turkey have seen frequent ups and downs, but common interests have consistently brought the two sides closer together. However, in recent times, bilateral relations have deteriorated to historic lows for a number of reasons, mainly due to ideological changes of the ruling parties in both countries. Ultra-conservative coalitions in Israel have hardened their policies towards Palestinians and other minorities, fueled by their demands over Promised Land and aspirations for a Greater Israel the realization of which would have an impact on Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, as well as on the West Bank. At the same time, since the AKP party came to power in Türkiye in 2002, Erdogan has pursued a foreign policy guided by justice and Islamic values. Palestinian rights have become an important driver, exemplified perhaps most dramatically by Erdogan. confrontation with then-Israeli President Shimon Peres at the World Economic Forum in 2009. Tensions peaked with the Mavi Marmara incident in 2010, when Israeli forces killed 10 Turkish militants aboard a humanitarian aid ship bound for Gaza. Turkey demanded compensation and condemned Israel's actions, further widening the divide. There are, however, a number of key issues that have so far prevented a complete breakdown, including geoeconomic issues. dynamic in the Eastern Mediterranean . Recent developments in energy policy have motivated some reconciliation efforts and should remain relevant if and when the Palestinian issue is resolved. Common interests in energy cooperation sparked dialogue between Erdogan and Israeli leaders, including President Isaac Herzog And Netanyahu . Meetings, including one in New York on September 20, 2023, marked progress towards full normalization. The Hamas attacks of October 7 three weeks later and the Israeli military operations that followed, however, reignited tensions, with Turkey condemning the civilian losses inflicted by the Israeli offensive and ultimately submit a file with the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide.

Prospects for rapprochement Turkey's approach to Palestinian issues is often seen as a strategic factor for Israel, particularly because of Ankara's commitment to and political support for various groups, including Hamas. However, his policy has fluctuated over the years shaped by broader regional dynamics and Turkey's evolving diplomatic priorities. While Ankara has sought to reassert its leadership role in promoting Palestinian aspirations, including through strong rhetoric and international legal actions after October 7, its actual influence over groups like Hamas and Hezbollah remains subject to debate. and varies depending on specific circumstances. The recent allegation that Turkey offered to host Hamas political offices is seen by both Israel and the United States as a major setback in improving relations. Turkish officials reject the accusation suggesting that allowing some Hamas members to occasionally travel to Türkiye does not amount to providing an institutional basis for the group. Historically, Turkey has hosted members of various opposition groups (since the post-Russian Revolution period), but has clearly prohibited operational activities within its borders. Israel has sought to counter Turkey's regional influence in recent years by strengthening ties with Greece, the Greek government of Cyprus and various Kurdish factions . Recent developments, such as Turkish allegations that the Nicosia government is allowing US and allied forces to use their ports to supply Israel certainly work against better relationships.

Where are you going? The near-universal condemnation of Israeli military actions and the rare prospects of a ceasefire, much less lasting peace, support the idea that an intransigent Israeli prime minister is the most disruptive factor for regional peace and stability. . This perception is widely shared by Erdogan in Türkiye. There is a sense that only a successor Israeli government can provide an opportunity for serious dialogue. Relations between Turkey and Israel should return to a status quo before the war but this would require Israel to return to centrist policies, reject the expansionist and neocolonial agenda of Israel's ultra-Orthodox and ethno-nationalist political parties, and clearly adopt a settlement that respects Palestinian aspirations for a viable state of their own.