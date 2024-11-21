PM Modi calls Guyana visit 'important milestone', recalls centuries-old ties between two nations | News from India





GEORGETOWN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday termed his visit – the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana – an “important milestone” for ties between the two countries. Expressing gratitude to Guyana's President Irfaan Ali for his warm welcome, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged his personal connection with Guyana, which he visited 24 years ago as an ordinary citizen. Addressing the press meet with President Irfaan Ali of Guyana, Prime Minister Modi said, “I thank President Dr Irfaan Ali for his great welcome. It is a milestone that an Indian Prime Minister has come here after 56 years. I have a personal connection to Guyana. “24 years ago, I had the opportunity to come here as an ordinary citizen. Today, I have the chance to come here as Prime Minister.” He added, “President Irfaan Ali enjoys a special relationship with India. He attended the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas last year. His visit inspired us to take our cooperation to a new level.” Prime Minister Modi further said that India and Guyana reaffirmed their commitment to resolving issues through “dialogue and diplomacy”, and recognized the importance of reforming global institutions to deal with the complexities of the world. 'Today. He added that the two countries also highlighted their shared priority on climate justice, pledging to continue fighting for progress in all areas. “India and Guyana agree that dialogue and diplomacy should be used to resolve all issues. We are united in our belief that reform of global institutions is essential in today's world. Climate justice is a shared priority for both nations, and we will continue to fight for progress in all areas,” he said. “Our relations were established by those who arrived here in Guyana from India 180 years ago. Today, the Indian community plays an important role in the development of Guyana,” added Prime Minister Modi . Earlier, Prime Minister Modi and Guyana President Ali witnessed the exchange of MoUs between India and Guyana. He also held delegation-level talks in Guyana’s capital, Georgetown. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi arrived in Guyana and became the first Indian Prime Minister to set foot in the country in 56 years. In an unprecedented gesture, he was received at the airport by Guyana's President, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and more than a dozen ministers. Upon the Prime Minister's arrival, the President of Guyana shared a hug and exchanged pleasantries. He received a welcome ceremony and guard of honor in Georgetown, Guyana. He was also presented with the “Key to the City of Georgetown” during his state visit to Guyana. Upon his arrival, he was greeted with cultural performances of traditional dances and, in a warm gesture, he was presented with the “Key to the City of Georgetown”. The Prime Minister interacted with various Ministers of the Government of Guyana and members of the Indian diaspora. PM took advantage of community leave its mark here across different sectors.”

