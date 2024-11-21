President Xi Jinping begins state visit to Brazil





President Xi Jinping called for “more voices” to end the war in Ukraine and a ceasefire in Gaza during a state visit to the Brazilian capital. The Xinhua news agency said Xi wanted to see “more voices committed to peace to pave the way for a political solution to the Ukraine crisis” and “a ceasefire and an early end to war” in Gaza. Xi made the call during a state visit to Brasilia, where he was welcomed by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Beijing and Brasilia proposed a common road map for peace in Ukraine, approved by Moscow but rejected by kyiv. “In a world plagued by armed conflicts and political conflicts, China and Brazil prioritize peace, diplomacy and dialogue,” Lula said. Xi's call for an end to fighting in Gaza – where Israel continues an offensive against Hamas – echoes one he and other G20 leaders made at a summit Monday and Tuesday in Rio. The summit's joint declaration called for a “comprehensive” ceasefire in both Gaza and Lebanon, where Israel is also waging an offensive against the Iran-backed Hezbollah group. Xi's state visit to Brasilia highlighted closer relations between Asia and Latin America's largest economies. The two leaders signed 35 cooperation agreements in areas such as agriculture, trade, technology and environmental protection. Xi said China-Brazil relations “are at their best in history” and the two countries are now “reliable friends”, according to Xinhua. Lula said he looked forward to welcoming Xi back to Brazil next July for a Brics summit. Xi's visit to the Brazilian capital follows his participation in the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro and the Apec summit last week in Lima, Peru. The Chinese leader featured prominently at both summits, unlike outgoing US President Joe Biden, who cut a spectral figure as his fellow leaders looked beyond him, politically, to the upcoming presidency of Donald Trump. The difference also speaks to China's ascendant role as a trade partner and investor in Latin America, as well as expectations that Trump's America will erect trade and migration barriers. Lula welcomed Xi with full honors, greeting him on the red carpet as horse guards passed by, a military band played their national anthems and lines of children waved Chinese and Brazilian flags. (Agencies)

