Politics
PM Narendra Modi suggests seven 'key pillars' to strengthen ties between India and the Caribbean community – Telangana Today
The seven pillars form the acronym CARICOM. These are capacity building, agriculture and food security, renewable energy and climate change, innovation, technology and trade, cricket and culture, economy ocean and medicine and health care.
Publication date – November 21, 2024, 05:00
Georgetown (Guyana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed seven “key pillars” to strengthen ties between India and the Caribbean Community, saying New Delhi is “totally committed” to taking the relationship to new heights.
Modi made the remarks on Wednesday while joining leaders of Caribbean partner countries for the second India-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) summit.
The Prime Minister arrived in Guyana earlier today – the first visit by an Indian head of state in over 50 years. “Prime Minister @narendramodi co-chaired the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit, alongside Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell of Grenada, current Chairman of CARICOM,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) said in an article on X.
Leaders at the summit discussed ways to strengthen ties in areas such as economic cooperation, agriculture and food security, health and pharmaceuticals, and science and innovation.
At the summit, Prime Minister Modi proposed seven key pillars to strengthen India-CARICOM ties.
The seven pillars listed by Modi also form the acronym CARICOM. These are capacity building, agriculture and food security, renewable energy and climate change, innovation, technology and trade, cricket and culture, economy ocean and medicine and health care.
Stressing that relations between India and CARICOM countries are based on “our common past experiences, our common current needs and our common aspirations for the future”, Modi said: “India is fully committed to these relationships to new heights.
“In all our efforts, we have focused on the concerns of the South and its priorities,” he said, according to an MEA statement.
Modi said, “To promote the five Ts – commerce, technology, tourism, talent and tradition, an online portal could be created to connect the private sector and stakeholders of all countries. »
“India is making progress in the SME (small and medium enterprises) sector. At last year’s India-CARICOM meeting, we announced a $1 million grant for the SME sectors. We should focus on its implementation now,” he added.
Prime Minister Modi said: “We will also work towards building a forensic center for the CARICOM region. In India, we created the iGOT Karmayogi portal to build ongoing “capacity” among civil servants. This portal offers online courses on technology, administration, law and education. A similar portal can be created for CARICOM countries.
In his closing remarks, the Prime Minister said: “I am pleased that India and all our friends in CARICOM agree that reforms are needed in global institutions. »
“They have to adapt to today’s world and society. This is the need of the moment. In order to make this a reality, close cooperation with and support from CARICOM is very important,” he added.
CARICOM Heads of Government and the Prime Minister last met in 2019 on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where they discussed modalities of cooperation in the areas of renewable energy and climate change thanks to a $150 million line of credit from India.
During the summit, Guyanese President Irfaan Ali said: “(I would like to) thank you and the people of India for your selflessness in delivering the first round of vaccines to this region during the COVID pandemic. . »
Ali also said, “India has an influential voice in the international community. You are launching a Southern device. Your recent presidency of the G20… underlines your commitment to advancing the aspirations of the Global South.
“We applaud India's steadfast commitment to the sustainable development of the region, particularly in this complex and interconnected era of globalization. It is obvious to us that the challenges we face can only be addressed effectively…” he said.
According to the MEA, there are approximately 3,20,000 people of Indian origin in Guyana. CARICOM is a grouping of twenty-one countries: fifteen member states and six associate members, according to its website.
It is home to approximately sixteen million citizens, 60 percent of whom are under the age of 30, and belong to the major ethnic groups of indigenous peoples, Africans, Indians, Europeans, Chinese, Portuguese and Javanese, the website says.
The Prime Minister arrived here from Brazil, where he attended the G20 summit and also met world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Modi had earlier visited Nigeria, where he held bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the Indian community.
|
Sources
2/ https://telanganatoday.com/modi-seven-key-pillars-strengthen-ties-india-caribbean-community
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Watch live matches on Disney+Hotstar and Star Sports Network
- Pakistani government prepares for proposed protest from former Prime Minister Imran Khans party on November 24 | Pakistan News
- From death row to life in prison: Mary Jane Veloso gets a reduced sentence
- That concludes the Canadian tennis year
- 'Visionary leadership': PM Modi receives highest national awards from Dominica and Guyana
- Xi Jinping received by Lula at the Alvorada Palace
- Another door closes: authoritarians extend restrictions on virtual private networks
- Oregon leads, SEC mystery solved
- NHS England » More than 1 million people to receive RSV jab in first-ever NHS rollout
- Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrested in protest case hours after release on bail in alleged corruption case
- England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)
- Four successive earthquakes hit Cianjur, BMKG: No damage reported