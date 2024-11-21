Pakistani Imran Khan granted bail in corruption case but will remain behind bars on other charges





A supporter of imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), reacts as he and others attend a rally demanding his release in Swabi, Pakistan, on 9 November 2024. | Photo credit: Reuters

A Pakistani court on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a corruption case, his lawyer said. But with numerous other charges against him, the opposition leader remains behind bars.

Still, the order from a high court in the capital, Islamabad, gave Khan a boost in the case in which he is accused, along with his wife, Bushra Bibi, of keeping and selling gifts of State in violation of government rules while in power.

Khan, who was ousted in a vote of no confidence in Parliament in 2022, has denied the accusation. Hearings in the corruption trial began in July and are still continuing.

Khan has so far been involved in more than 150 cases and has been sentenced in several of them, including three years, 10 years, 14 years and seven years, to be served concurrently under Pakistani law.

His convictions were later overturned on appeal, but he cannot be released due to other cases pending against him. Because the law is unclear in a situation where there are multiple cases, Khan remained in the same prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi where he has been incarcerated since his first conviction.

He maintained his innocence and argued that the cases were an attempt to sideline him politically by keeping him out of the public sphere.

His lawyer, Salman Safdar, said he remained confident Khan would be released, but experts say there are at least eight cases that stand in the way of Khan's release on bail.

Later on Wednesday, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed that Khan's release on bail was currently not possible due to ongoing cases.

Later that night, police in the garrison city of Rawalpindi announced new charges against Khan for inciting violence in September, when dozens of his supporters clashed with police in the city.

Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party, or PTI, is demanding his release. Khan's supporters called a rally in Islamabad on Sunday to demand his release despite the government banning the gathering.

Authorities in Islamabad deployed additional police officers on Wednesday evening (November 20) to deal with any gatherings of Khan's supporters.

Pakistani laws allow government officials and politicians to keep gifts given to them by foreign dignitaries, but they must properly declare the market value of those gifts and declare any money they earned after selling them. .

Last month, Bibi was released on bail in the same case but will have to appear in court for hearings alongside her husband.

Published – November 21, 2024 at 11:33 am IST

