Clemency for Mary Jane Veloso? Marcos says we'll see





Jean Mangaluz – Philstar.com November 21, 2024 | 4:35 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines — Although President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is optimistic that domestic help Mary Jane Veloso will return to the Philippines, he is remaining tight-lipped on whether he will grant her clemency upon her arrival. On Wednesday, Marcos made a shocking announcement 14 years in the making: Veloso can finally return to the Philippines after being imprisoned in Indonesia since 2010 on drug trafficking charges. While the government is still ironing out the details of Veloso's transfer, one thing remains clear: She is not yet a free woman. Asked during a tense interview in Nueva Ecija whether Veloso would be pardoned, Marcos said “we'll see.” “This is the first time this has happened. So, that… everything is on the table,” Marcos said. Indonesian Minister of Law and Human Rights Yusril Ihza Mahendra provided more details on Veloso's transfer. However, Marcos said he remained grateful to the Indonesian government for the decision regarding Veloso. “They said they had no interest in imprisoning leader Mary Jane Veloso. However, this is why we sought a new path. And they did it for us,” Marcos said in Filipino: In a video statement released by Reuters, Mahendra clarified that they would not release Veloso and would simply transfer her to the Philippines under certain conditions. One of these conditions is that the Philippines must recognize and respect the verdict of the Indonesian court. Mahendra, however, said Marcos would be the one with the authority to grant Veloso a pardon. “We will fully respect the decision of President Marcos' authority to enforce the law in their country,” Mahendra said in Indonesian. Veloso's lawyer and relatives asked Marcos to grant him clemency upon his return, a request that the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) deemed unrealistic. Veloso has been on Indonesia's death row for more than a decade. She was scheduled to be executed in 2015, but late President Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino III intervened, asking the Indonesian government to treat her as a witness. Philippine authorities have remained tight-lipped about the details of Veloso's transfer. The Department of Justice (DOJ) explained that although physical custody of Veloso will be given to the Philippines, Indonesia still has legal custody. In a joint statement issued by the DOJ and the DFA, they said the Philippines must respect Indonesia's decision on Veloso. “We are required to honor the conditions that would be set for the transfer, including the execution of Mary Jane's sentence in the Philippines, with the exception of the death penalty which is prohibited under our laws,” the two said. agencies. Since the Philippines does not have the death penalty like Indonesia, the Justice Department said Veloso's sentence here would likely be life in prison. Unless Marcos grants him clemency.



