Lula offers dinner with Brazilian dishes, says Xi Jinping 'served as inspiration'





President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva received Chinese President Xi Jinping for dinner on Wednesday evening. The event was planned at the Itamaraty Palace, in Brasilia, headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The menu mixed typical dishes from China and Brazil. As a starter, the traditional Peking duck. Next, three Brazilian dishes were served: plantain pirarucu, xinxim chicken and pork loin. Before dinner, Lula spoke to the press only about Corinthians' victory earlier in the Brazilian championship. For the president, his team will still be able to qualify for the Libertadores in 2025. Today, the Corinthians occupy 9th place in the Brazilian Championship, two places from the G7. The Brazilian president celebrated the strengthening of relations between Brazil and China, speaking at the dinner hosted by the Chinese president. Lula highlighted the friendship he maintains with Xi, recalling the professional training and life history of the two leaders. If we were not presidents of the two largest developing countries in the Eastern and Western hemispheres, many would say that a Chinese engineer and a Brazilian turner have little in common, the Brazilian president said. According to Lula, “due to different life circumstances”, they both experienced “hunger and the evils of poverty” up close. He said Xi's characteristics were dynamism and “a great sense of social justice.” He pointed out that the Chinese government has lifted 100 million people out of poverty in ten years. We transform personal adversities into the deepest determination to eliminate these scourges of humanity. It is with great admiration that we look at the results of China's social programs, which have lifted 100 million people out of poverty in ten years. Lula said Brazil and China were united in defending international law, multilateralism and the peaceful resolution of disputes. And he said Xi was an inspiration. You have led China at a time of rapid and widespread change in the world. And this has inspired the profound changes that humanity must undertake to speak more of peace than of wars; cooperate more than compete; create more than destroy. The president also said that the two countries have become an example of South-South cooperation. And he stressed that Brazil and China each have “possible paths to fair and equitable development.” What China and Brazil do together reverberates around the world. The synergy we are establishing today will contribute even more effectively to achieving our national goals of social inclusion and sustainable development, he said. Lula gave a toast in honor of 50 years of bilateral relations and also of China's first lady, Peng Liyuan, who celebrates her birthday this Wednesday. In addition to President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva and his assistants such as Chancellor Mauro Vieira and the advisor for international affairs of the Palcio do Planalto, Celso Amorim, several authorities participated in the dinner. Among them, the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and the president of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), Lus Roberto Barroso. In addition to them, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and former President Dilma Rousseff, current president of Brics Bank, were also present.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://oglobo.globo.com/economia/noticia/2024/11/20/lula-oferece-jantar-para-xi-jinping-no-itamaraty-com-pratos-brasileiros.ghtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos