Erdogan warns US missile decision could escalate global tensions





ISTANBUL – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday expressed his disapproval of the US decision to authorize the use of the Ukrainian Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) against Russia. “First of all, we do not consider it a good decision and we do not approve of it either,” Erdogan said, speaking to reporters aboard his flight back to from Brazil. He further criticized the impact of such actions on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which has lasted for more than 1,000 days since it began in February 2022. “A step taken by (US President) M .(Joe) Biden will be interpreted as a decision to fuel the war so that it never ends, or even to propagate it. Erdogan also warned that escalating missile tensions between Russia and Ukraine could have wider global consequences. “These measures could bring the region and the world to the brink of a major war. The mentality of ‘let the future take care of itself’ is going nowhere,” he said. Addressing national security concerns, Erdogan reaffirmed Trkiyes' commitment to fighting terrorism both at home and abroad. “We are determined to relegate the problem of terrorism to the dustbin of history. We have no tolerance for structures that pose a threat to our country beyond our borders,” Erdogan stressed. He also called on the Syrian regime to take more responsibility in the fight against terrorism, particularly with regard to the PKK and YPG terrorist groups. “Just as we are making efforts to drain this swamp, the Syrian administration should also engage in similar efforts. » Regarding Syria, Erdogan reiterated that Trkiye was ready to face the new dynamics following the American withdrawal. “We are ready, as Trkiye, both for the new situation that will result from the American withdrawal from Syria and for the current reality. Our national security comes before everything else,” he stressed. During its 40-year terrorist campaign against Trkiye, the PKK, considered a terrorist organization by Trkiye, the US and the EU, was responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly. The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK. Erdogan also addressed the continuing threat posed by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the failed 2016 coup against the Turkish government, emphasizing the vigilance of Turkish institutions. “We can never rest on our laurels in the fight against FETO. All our institutions are on alert against FETO infiltration attempts,” he concluded. – Agency

