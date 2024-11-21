Government to repatriate convict Mary Jane Veloso's drugs to the Philippines | INITIATED





Coordinating Minister for Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Facilities Yusril Ihza Mahendra said the process of returning drug convict Mary Jane Veloso to the Philippines will be carried out in December 2024. It is planned that the repatriation of Mary Jane Veloso will be carried out in December 2024, Yusril said in a statement to the media on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, as reported by cnnindonesia.com. He said he received a request from Philippine Justice Minister Jesus Crispin Remulla for the transfer of Mary Jane to the Philippines. He added that the request was also discussed with Philippine Ambassador to Jakarta Gina A. Jamoralin. We discussed everything internally under the coordination of the Coordinating Ministry of Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Institutions. We also reported the case to President Prabowo, who approved this prisoner transfer policy, said Yusril. Although it was approved by President Prabowo, Yusril stressed that the transfer of Mary Jane can only be carried out if the conditions set by the Indonesian government are met by the Philippine government, including the prerequisite for the government Filipino recognizes and respects the final decision. verdict of the Indonesian court that punished her citizen for committing criminal acts in Indonesia and that she will have to serve the remainder of the sentence handed down by the Indonesian court upon her return to her home country. Yusril added that once Mary Jane is repatriated, her advisory authority will be transferred to the Philippine government. Once she returns home and completes her sentence there, the authority to care for the prisoner will be transferred to Philippine authorities, he said. Therefore, Yusril said, it is possible that Mary Jane could be freed from the death penalty if Philippine President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr grants her a pardon, as Philippine criminal law has abolished the death penalty. It is possible that President Marcos will grant clemency and change his sentence to life imprisonment. It is the full authority of the President of the Philippines to decide, he added. Decade of diplomacy As reported by kompas.com, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. revealed that Mary Jane's repatriation plan was the result of more than a decade of diplomacy. Mary Jane was arrested at Yogyakarta's Adisutjipto Airport in April 2010 after customs officers found 2.6 kilograms of heroin in the suitcase she was carrying. In October 2010, Sleman District Court judges sentenced her to death. The verdict was harsher than the prosecutor's request for life imprisonment. Mary Jane was scheduled to be executed in Nusakambangan, Central Java, on April 29, 2015. However, the execution was postponed at the last minute after Maria Cristina Sergio, the person who allegedly recruited her, went to the Philippine police the day before the execution. execution. President Joko Jokowi Widodo said at the time that the execution had been postponed due to a human trafficking case involving Mary Jane. There is a letter from the Philippine government stating that Mary Jane was a victim of human trafficking. It's a postponement, not a cancellation, Jokowi said.

