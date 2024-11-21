Lula and Xi Jinping discuss post-Trump scenarios, wars and global governance reforms | Blogs





Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Brasilia this Tuesday (19), hoping to sign a series of agreements with Brazil. Xi's visit was seen as revenge for Lula's visit to the country in April last year. During the visit, the Chinese leader and President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) are expected to discuss the effects of Donald Trump's reappointment as president of the United States on the world. End of pension for family members of expelled military personnel deprives those convicted of coup plots of allowance Lula receives Xi Jinping at the Alvorada Palace for meetings and signing of acts Lula still evaluates the moment chosen to announce the tax package At the moment, the relationship between the president-elect and Lula is being carefully considered by Brazilian diplomats, especially after the first lady's insult to Elon Musk. The two leaders are also expected to talk about the ongoing wars – between Ukraine and Russia and in the Gaza Strip. China has signed a peace agreement with Brazil and nine other countries in the so-called Global South. Lula and Xi Jinping sign trade agreements this Wednesday (20) | CNN NEW DAY In the case of Gaza, with the support of Russia, China seeks to mediate the conflict, signing an agreement with Hamas to create an interim state to manage the region with the eventual end of the war . As presenter Dbora Bergamasco reported, Brazil has rejected entry into the so-called Silk Road, which distributes resources in large infrastructure works aimed at expanding Chinese influence around the world. China must, however, sign 30 bilateral agreements with Brazil, preserving “synergy” projects, deemed more advantageous by government interlocutors, in particular because they establish the necessary distance between the countries, precisely in the midst of uncertainties over the next administration Trump. . Finally, another subject discussed at length by Lula during his international travels will also enter into conversations with the Chinese president: the reform of the UN Security Council. At the G20, the Chinese defended a more “just” and “equitable” system of global governance.

