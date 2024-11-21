Another door closes: authoritarians extend restrictions on virtual private networks

At the end of October 2024, Roskomnadzor, the Russian telecommunications and media regulator, blocked 197 virtual private networks (VPNs) that allowed users to access a host of restricted websites, including those owned by the British Broadcasting Corporation, Instagram, and many independent Russian media outlets operating in exile. While Moscow began blocking VPNs in 2021, it has stepped up its efforts since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Unfortunately, more and more people around the world are facing restrictions such as those imposed by Roskomnadzor. VPNwhich encrypt user data, route traffic through servers operated remotely by the application provider, and hide certain user identifying information, are essential tools for people seeking reliable information in repressive regimes , as do other workarounds. These services also play an important role in protecting people from the watchful eye of authorities. But authoritarian regimes, which often block media, civil society websites and social platforms, are increasingly passing repressive laws to criminalize the use of these tools and remove them from app stores.

Closure of the information highway

The governments of at least 41 of the 72 countries examined in the new Freedom Houses report, Internet freedom 2024: the fight for online trustblocked political, social or religious content. Social networks and communication platforms were blocked in just over a third of the countries studied. These restrictions, which target some of the world's most popular websites and services as well as locally created websites, illustrate the importance of tools like VPNs in facilitating access to trusted, unbiased and diverse news sources. .

Because VPNs provide access to deleted websites and can increase user privacy, regimes are increasingly restricting them. In end of November 2023the Turkish government, which regularly blocks content critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, restricted access to 16 of the most popular VPNs in the country. In Belaruswhere the authorities blocked all independent media, the public telecommunications operator Beltelecom blocked VPNs in May 2024. This impacted elections for the Coordination Council, an opposition-led deliberative body forced to come into effect. exile in the consequences of the fraudulent re-election of President Alexander Lukashenka in 2020. The voting platform was only accessible to Belarusians via VPN. Also in May, Myanmar's ruling junta spear a new firewall that blocked a large number of VPNs, limiting users to 1,500 websites. Internet freedom in Burma therefore declined, leaving it tied with China as the least studied country in our report.

Criminalizing the Roadmaps to Online Freedom

Governments have also gone beyond explicit blocking orders, implementing new legal measures to stifle the use and promotion of VPNs. In February 2024, the Iranian government criminalized the use of unauthorized VPNs, including those that do not reflect its censorship apparatus. VPNs have allowed Iranians to visit the ever-growing list of banned websites and social media platforms. Similarly, on the eve of Russia's simulated presidential election in March, that country's authorities promulgated a law criminalizing the advertising and promotion of banned VPNs, allowing the government to prosecute those who advertise these tools or tell people how to use them. The introduction of criminal sanctions for the mere use or promotion of these applications further discourages their use.

App stores are also increasingly subject to official control. In July 2024, Apple deleted 25 VPN from its App Store at the request of Roskomnadzors; Apple reportedly continued to remove VPNs afterward, taking a total of 98 applications out of its store by September. Although Roskomnadzor has long demanded that Apple and Google remove certain banned apps from their markets, this was the first time it ordered the removal of VPNs, an action previously taken by the Chinese government in 2017. Even though Russian government agencies rely on VPNs to circumvent sanctions, they reportedly spend at least $145 million on government-approved VPNs in 2024, they continue to deploy roadblocks for ordinary people, hindering one of the few remaining ways to avoid widespread online censorship.

How to support circumvention tools

To combat these restrictions, the private sector and democratic governments should continue to support the production and adoption of circumvention and anti-censorship tools, ensuring that they are affordable, privacy-friendly, sustainable and easy to adopt by various groups of people. These actors should also resist efforts to censor VPNs.

For their part, VPN providers must ensure that their products respect user privacy (including limiting their own use of user data and clarify what VPNs can and cannot do to protect users); are available in a wide range of languages; and meet user needs. Cloud hosting and storage providers can also support adoption of VPNs and other tools by reducing their server costs, which increase in correlation with their adoption. Companies that provide operating systems and browsers can develop integrated tools that improve user privacy. Finally, app store operators should take all available legal steps, including strategic litigation, to reject takedown requests targeting VPNs or information about how to use them.

Democratic governments should continue to support the development of these tools and make them more accessible, including by making them available in multiple languages ​​and for people with disabilities. The United States is at the forefront in this area, thanks to funding from the State Department to support VPNs. hot air balloon from $5 million in 2019 to more than $30 million in 2024. Beyond financial support, democratic governments should help connect the tools they fund with civil society groups that have expertise and knowledge of local user needs. Finally, democracies should clearly and unequivocally denounce restrictions on secure VPNs, especially as authoritarians increasingly seek to impose them. By strengthening VPNs and other tools, tech companies and democratic governments can help keep the world more connected and, ultimately, freer.