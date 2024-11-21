'Visionary leadership': PM Modi receives highest national awards from Dominica and Guyana





Last update: November 21, 2024, 08:57 IST Prime Minister Modi is in the final leg of his three-country visit and received Dominica's highest national honour. PM Narendra Modi (Photo: X/Narendra Modi/Dr S Jaishankar) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received the Dominica Honorary Award, Dominica's highest national honour, from President Sylvanie Burton for his contribution to the Caribbean nation during the COVID-19 pandemic and also for the work accomplished to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. He was also awarded Guyana's highest national honour, the Order of Excellence. Another great moment for India as Prime Minister @narendramodi receives Guyana's highest national honour, the Order of Excellence. “Noting that the Prime Ministers are championing the rights of the South and sharing India's development journey with the world, this award is a true recognition of its visionary leadership,” Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar issued, on X. Another great moment for the PM @narendramodi receives Guyana's highest national honour, the Order of Excellence. Highlighting that the Prime Minister champions the rights of the South and shares India's development journey with the world, this award is a true recognition of his pic.twitter.com/hFXFBKZFv3 Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 21, 2024 The Prime Minister is in Guyana for the final leg of his three-country visit and was recognized at the India-CARICOM Summit in Georgetown. Guyana and Barbados will also bestow their highest awards on Prime Minister Modi, bringing his total international honors to 19. Honored to receive Dominica’s highest national honour. I dedicate it to the 140 million people of India,” he said on X. PM Modi dedicates award to people of India This honor is dedicated to my sisters and brothers of India. This also testifies to the indissoluble bond between our nations,” PM Modi said in another post. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the highest national honor is recognition of Prime Minister Modis' statesmanship and contribution to Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as his commitment to strengthening ties between the India and Dominica. In response to an X message from Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister Modi said: Your kind words touched me, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit. It is with deep humility and gratitude that I accept the Dominica Honorary Award. » You spoke about your support during the COVID-19 pandemic. It fills my heart with joy to see how our solidarity during the COVID-19 pandemic has strengthened ties across borders and continents. work closely with Dominica in times to come,” he added. Your kind words touched me, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit. With deep humility and gratitude, I accept the Dominica Honorary Award. I dedicate it to my fellow Indians, who have always cherished India's friendship with the Commonwealth of Dominica. You spoke about https://t.co/GX0S9Q80kt pic.twitter.com/xrEhzlMXC5 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2024 Dominica Prime Minister remembers PM Modis contribution during COVID pandemic The Prime Minister of Dominica remembered the darkest days of the COVID pandemic and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for the generous provision of vaccines to the people of the country. In 2021, during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, your generous supply of 70,000 AstraZeneca vaccines became a lifeline for Dominica,” Prime Minister Skerrit said in his message on X. He said the award was more than a symbol: it is a tribute to your enduring legacy of leadership, your commitment to humanity and the indelible mark you left on nations, including our own, far beyond your shores. » News world 'Visionary leadership': PM Modi receives highest national awards from Dominica and Guyana

