From death row to life in prison: Mary Jane Veloso gets a reduced sentence





November 21, 2024 | 3:53 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines — The Indonesian government has agreed to commute Mary Jane Veloso's death sentence to life imprisonment. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. revealed the developments on Thursday, November 21, 2024 to journalists following lengthy diplomatic negotiations between the two countries. “It's a long process. It took a long time. Well, since I came into office, what we were trying to do, what we were working on, was to get her out of the corridor of the death, first of all, to commute his sentence to life in prison,” Marcos said in an interview in Nueva Ecija. Marcos attributed the move to the strong bilateral ties between the Philippines and Indonesia, specifically mentioning the roles of former President Joko Widodo and current President Prabowo Subianto. “They said they had no interest in imprisoning or executing Mary Jane Veloso,” Marcos said in Filipino. Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez, meanwhile, said Veloso would serve his sentence in detention in the Philippines, in accordance with conditions set by the Indonesian government. Since the Philippines suspended the death penalty in 2006, the maximum sentence will be life imprisonment or reclusion perpetua. Being subject to Philippine laws also means she is eligible for executive pardon, Vasquez said. READ: Clemency for Mary Jane Veloso “is not impossible” — SolGen | What is executive clemency? The Department of Justice assured that Veloso would be protected during his detention in the Philippines. Justice Undersecretary Mico Clavano confirmed that the Women's Correctional Institute has a lower population density and secure facilities suitable for a high-profile inmate. “CIW (Correctional Institute for Women), fewer young people in the population. The facilities there are very safe and secure, so obviously she will be a high-profile detainee if she ever returns to the Philippines,” Clavano said. “She can be assured by the DOJ and the Bureau of Corrections that she will be safe in the facilities,” he added. Vasquez also said Veloso, who is in custody, would be protected if she were incarcerated before the Bureau of Corrections. Following the announcement of his possible return, his parents expressed concerns about his safety, fearing “retaliation” from an “international union”. What happened before. Veloso was arrested in 2010 on drug charges. In 2015, she received a last-minute reprieve after her recruiter went to authorities, following an appeal from then-President Benigno Aquino III. On November 20, Marcos announced that Veloso would return to the country after 14 years of incarceration in Indonesia, a week after Indonesian authorities announced they were considering his transfer.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.philstar.com/headlines/2024/11/21/2401938/death-row-life-term-mary-jane-veloso-gets-reduced-sentence The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos